Thursday, November 23, 2023, 3:19 p.m.



Updated 3:25 p.m.

The Prosecutor’s Office is asking for nine years in prison for Dani Alves for the alleged sexual assault in a nightclub in Barcelona in the early hours of December 30. After the Barcelona Court ordered the opening of an oral trial against the Brazilian footballer, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has presented its indictment, in which it also requests compensation of 150,000 euros for the complainant and supervised release for ten years for the former footballer. .

Alves has been in provisional prison since last January 20 and his defense has requested that he be released repeatedly, but both the judge who handled the case and the Barcelona Court have rejected these requests at all times. Before sitting on the bench, Alves could still close an agreement in accordance with the accusations, admit the facts and thus significantly reduce the prison sentence. The former soccer player has changed his version of what happened on several occasions. He first assured that he had been at the nightclub, but “for a short time” and that “nothing happened there.” He finally ended up declaring before the investigation that he did have sexual relations with the complainant, 23 years old, but that they were consensual, and not a rape.

He thus pointed out that the change of version was due to hiding his infidelity from his partner, but the evidence cornered him. Not only the young woman’s statement, but the evidence that the Mossos collected at the premises, as well as several testimonies, among which were the nightclub staff who attended to the complainant that night.