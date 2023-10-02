The persecution and lynching in the heart of A Coruña’s drinking area of ​​the 24-year-old Samuel Luiz Muñiz, on the weekend of July 2021 in which nightlife opened after its closure during the pandemic, now looms over the main defendants in his death with the weight of 121 years in prison. It is the total sum of the sentences, between 22 and 27 years, that the Prosecutor’s Office demands for the five adults – born between 1995 and 2002 – involved in the murder that triggered, in the following months, historic demonstrations and acts of rejection throughout Spain against homophobia. At around three in the morning on the 3rd, the young man and a friend were near the El Andén pub, in the Riazor area, making a video call to a friend who was in Pontevedra. They described the atmosphere on the street after her confinement. And then, all around them, barbarism suddenly broke out. The cry of “stop recording, let’s see if I’m going to kill you, faggot!”, uttered by Diego MM, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, while he was with his girlfriend Catherine SB, alias Katywas the beginning of the end for Samuel Luiz, who died that night in the hospital at 6:50 with his head shattered by blows.

The prosecutor delegated for Hate Crimes requests 25 years in prison for each of the members of the couple who initially confronted the young homosexual: 22 for the murder with cruelty and treachery and another three for the aggravating circumstance of discrimination based on orientation. sexual. Aware of the popular outcry that this case caused, the public ministry emphasizes that these are the maximum penalties that can be applied for this cause according to the Penal Code. Diego M.’s references to the victim’s homosexuality, according to witnesses of the events, were prolonged from beginning to end, until he could no longer get up from the ground. For the accused woman, the punishment claimed is the same, despite the fact that her role, presumably, was different. According to the indictment, she “fully shared the deep animosity” of Diego M. “towards the homosexuality attributed to Samuel.” And she “actively” collaborated to make sure her friend couldn’t lend a hand. At various times during the lynching, only two Senegalese immigrants, Ibrahima Diack and Magatte Ndiaye, intervened to try to save the victim.

The death on July 3, 2021, according to the document, occurred as a result of “multiple blows”, especially “in the cranial region”: “These traumas caused injuries in which small cerebral vessels bleed, causing a subarachnoid hemorrhage, intraventricular, cerebral edema and secondary brain death. In the following hours, social media became abuzz as some of the insults heard during the fatal beating emerged: “Fucking faggot.”

One of the three adults imprisoned as alleged perpetrators of the attack that ended the life of Samuel Luiz leaves the A Coruña court building in 2021. Cabalar (EFE)

For two other friends who joined in the beating of the victim, Alejandro FG, alias Yumba, and Alejandro MR, the prosecutor proposes punishments of 22 years as alleged co-authors of the crime, while for the fifth adult who will be prosecuted, Kaio ASC, she claims 27 years. To the 22 of the murder with treachery and cruelty, he adds another five for a crime of robbery with violence, because he took Samuel Luiz’s mobile phone when the victim was collapsed in the street. Diego MM, Alejandro FG and Kaio ASC remain in prison today, while Alejandro MR was provisionally released a month and a half after his arrest and the young woman involved never went to jail.

After leaving prison after serving the sentences imposed on them in the trial, the prosecutor demands that they spend another five years of supervised release. In the days following the boy’s death, the National Police managed to identify two other active participants in the massacre, minors, who were also arrested and admitted to a specialized center. The two acknowledged the facts after reaching an agreement and remain hospitalized, although for a short time: they will only serve three and a half years. All of them were recognized among the participants in the “human pack,” as described by a police commander to this newspaper, who pursued Samuel Luiz until he managed to beat him to death along 150 meters of the coastal promenade of A Coruña. The public ministry claims 304,143 euros for the family (parents and sister) of the young man murdered in A Coruña, an amount that includes the price (more than 800 euros according to the purchase invoice) of the stolen mobile phone. The victim’s father has had to stop working and is permanently disabled due to the psychological consequences suffered.

“He was a fucking faggot”

“Due to Samuel’s words, gestures, way of dressing, tone of voice and physical appearance,” the Prosecutor’s Office says, Diego MM “interpreted that he was homosexual, a fact that triggered an even more virulent reaction in the accused due to the animosity towards the sexual orientation that was attributed to him.” “Thereupon, in a surprising and sudden manner, with the intention of causing his death and in any case being fully aware and accepting the high risk that his violent action entailed for Samuel’s life, he pounced on him, hitting him with punches and kicks, mainly in the head and face area,” the writing continues to describe. Seeing that Diego MM was hitting a person, “his friend and also accused” Alejandro FG, “who arrived at the scene at that moment, joined in said action immediately, perfectly aware and accepting the brutality of the action they were taking.” being executed and the very serious consequences that could arise.”

Spontaneous altar placed in the place where Samuel Luiz received the fatal beating. îSCAR CORRAL

“All the accused, acting as a group, were aware that the duration and persistence of the blows could cause death,” the prosecutor in the case insists on the same idea several times. “Without caring about such an eventuality and accepting this possibility,” she emphasizes, because Samuel Luiz “did not have any capacity to defend himself from the group attack that he was suffering.” “The continuous and brutal blows were carried out with the deliberate intention of unnecessarily increasing his pain and physical suffering to achieve the lethal end,” adds the public accusation, something that is “a reflection of extreme cruelty and dehumanization.”

During the deadly race, according to the public ministry’s brief, Diego MM shouted “I’m going to stab you, you’re going to die.” Upon verifying what they had done, the members of the group dispersed through different streets in the area. The prosecutor assures that Diego MM, later, still had the nerve to refer to the victim speaking “with third parties”: “Who told the fucking faggot to get involved in that, if he was a fucking faggot.”