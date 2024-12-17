The Public Ministry requests, after unifying the TSJ the seven complaints and complaints against the Valencian Government, that the case go through an investigative court before being raised to the high court



12/17/2024



Updated at 4:55 p.m.





The Prosecutor’s Office has reported in favor of a criminal investigation into the management of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and other members of his government, of the catastrophic damage that devastated the province of Valencia on October 29. The tragedy has left a provisional toll of 223 dead, three missing and multimillion-dollar damage.

The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) agreed on Friday to consolidate in the same case the seven complaints and complaints filed against Mazón “about the same facts.” He then gave the Public Ministry two days to make a statement.

In its report, the Prosecutor’s Office requests that these proceedings, which affect authorized persons, first reach an investigative court to be elevated to the Valencian high court in the event that signs of a crime are found in their actions, according to what El País has reported. and ABC has been able to confirm.

In any case, the final decision on the case now corresponds to the plenary session of the Civil and Criminal Chamber, which is made up of the president of the same and of the TSJCV, Pilar de la Oliva, and four other magistrates.









The complaints and complaints filed against Mazón after the flood are a first from the European Justice organization; two from the CGT union; two presented by lawyers – one of them also directed against the former Minister of Justice Salomé Pradas, with powers in Emergencies – and two more by individuals.