Josep Maria Jové leaves the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona after declaring that he was being investigated by 1-O. / PS

The reform of the Criminal Code agreed between the Government and the Republican Left will not have the effects that the independentistas were looking for. Neither Oriol Junqueras will be able to stand in the next elections, nor is it certain that there will be no new prison sentences for secessionist leaders for the attempted break in October 2017.

Following the interpretation that the Supreme Court has made of the criminal changes agreed upon by the Socialists and ERC, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia demands sentences of seven and six years for Josep Maria Jové and Lluís Salvadó for their participation in the preparations for the illegal referendum of 1-O 2017. Both were part of the closest team of Oriol Junqueras in the Ministry of Economy of the Generalitat. Junqueras, as vice president, was assigned the organization of the referendum. And from what the Public Ministry points out, which does not apply the attenuated embezzlement but the aggravated one, they will not benefit from the reform of the crime agreed between the PSOE and Esquerra.

The objective of the independentistas with the reform of the Criminal Code was to avoid new admissions to jail as a consequence of trials for 1-O. Jové and Salvadó will be tried in the TSJC for the crimes of embezzlement, prevarication and disobedience. In addition, some thirty high-ranking government officials have been waiting for a trial for five years and for the Prosecutor’s Office to present their accusation. ERC sold the penal reform as a de facto amnesty and as a “success” of the dialogue table. And, for now, it continues to blame the government for the unintended consequences of this legal change.

Jové, current head of the ERC ranks in the Parliament of Catalonia, also faces a 32-year disqualification, 27 in the case of Salvadó, currently president of the Port of Barcelona. The prosecutor Pedro Ariche also accuses the current Minister of Culture of the Generalitat, Natalia Garriga, for disobedience. Garriga was also part of the Junqueras team in Economics.

The indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office against the three ERC leaders came days after the Supreme Court made public the order according to which it reviewed the sentences of the leaders of the ‘procés’ and decided to maintain the disqualification of Oriol Junqueras until 2031. The Government and the Government reformed the Criminal Code, repealing the crime of sedition and modifying the crime of embezzlement, with the aim that Junqueras could stand in the next elections and to try to reduce the sentence for Jové and Salvadó.

But the Supreme Court, on the other hand, said that the defendants “cannot see their respective behaviors classified as constituting an attenuated crime of embezzlement”, as the PSOE and ERC claimed with the regulatory change, because “it can never be understood that it was an act non-profit.” The Prosecutor’s Office follows this same criterion in its indictment. Opt for aggravated embezzlement. According to prosecutor Ariche, Jové and Salvadó were “fully committed” to 1-O and to the creation of “State structures.” Jové, holder of the famous ‘moleskine’ agenda, where he wrote down all the details of the roadmap, made use of public funds as “if they were his own” for “other people’s purposes” -in this case the preparation of 1-O-, such as institutional advertising or the expenses of supplying ballots, electoral census or summons to members of the polling stations.

“Wretches!”



The ERC leader reacted with the utmost forcefulness to the prosecutor’s letter. «Wretched, bad people and above all a lot of cowardice! Always facing the repression! Because what we did, we do and what we will do, we did for democratic principles and freedom, “said the number 1 of ERC in Parliament. The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, described the requests for conviction of the Prosecutor’s Office as “revenge against the independence movement”.

ERC continues to defend penal reform, although every day it has fewer arguments for it. And he charges the inks against the application that the “retrograde” Spanish justice is making, which gives “blows to democracy.” The Government, meanwhile, tries to puff up: “We already said that 1-O continues to be a crime,” said Minister Félix Bolaños this Friday.