03/14/2025



Updated at 5:41 p.m.





FRC maintained a friendship relationship with NAF, an 83 -year -old widow, with the sole objective of obtaining an economic benefit. For this reason, the man decided to end his life by pushing her from stairs that gave access to the basement of his villa, in the town of Ciempozuelos, and thus manage to seize all his assets on February 29, 2020. Today the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid requests 47 years in prison for FRC, who remains in prison since May 28, 2021.

According to the information of that year, the old woman was accompanied at the time of death by a 53 -year -old local police, who called 112 to alert the fall. This agent was the supposed beneficiary of the will despite not being a direct relative, since the woman had no descendants. The relatives of the octogenarian then said that it had a heritage of about 1.5 million euros.

Before that day, the man already tried to kill her on several occasions. On February 9, 2020, about three in the afternoon, FRC led his vehicle on the M-307 road in the town of Ciempozuelos in the company of the victim, which he located in the seat of the co-driver and asked that the seat belt not put not put on the seat. During the journey the defendant caused a flying so that the front of the car, the same where TLL was traveling, hit a tree without activating the airbag protection system. As a result of the clash, the woman suffered several fractures and after being admitted to a hospital center, she was discharged at six days.

Five days later of the accident FCC went to a notary of Parla accompanied by a woman who passed by the victim, who granted a notarial power in favor of the accused, as well as a will that instituted him as a universal heir of TLL with the notarial power in hand, the defendant appeared in some of the banking entities in which the victim had several accounts, and between the days of February 21 and 27 557,428.44 euros.









On February 29, FRC appeared at TLL’s home at 4:00 p.m. The victim was in a situation of “extreme weakness” as a result of the traffic accident. He used a walker to move and required oxygen. That day, the defendant led him to the staircase that gave access to the basement of the house, “at which time (…) with the intention of causing death, he gave him a strong push that caused him Act », according to the prosecution of the Prosecutor’s Office.

On June 1, the accused being aware that he was being investigated for the death of TLL contacted his ex -wife LBC, who was transferred by the property of the house that had constituted the family domicile and a high -end vehicle through the granting of the Liquidation deed of the Society of Ganage in which he was awarded a checking account with a balance of 121.63 euros. For this defendant, the prosecutor requests three years in prison for a crime of raising assets.

Finally, using a general power granted in his favor by his parents on 2.11.20, the defendant acquired in the name of those a plot in Miraflores de la Sierra, by means of notarial writing registered on March 3, 2021 in the Registry of Property of Colmenar Viejo, destined for his personal use. To do this, he used the funds illegally obtained through a checking account that he had opened in the name of his FRG parent.

For all, the representative of the Public Ministry imputes them the crimes of murder, murder in the degree of attempt, falsehood in public document and money laundering. The trial will be held as of this Monday in the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Madrid at 10 am.