The Provincial Court of Cuenca will judge this Thursday, January 23, ATP, which faces a request for a sentence of 35 years in prison for forcing his underage brothers to perform fellatio on him.

According to the indictment, during the years 2020 and 2021 and on repeated occasions the accused, of legal age, He forced his ten-year-old brother to perform fellatio on himcapturing said moments in photographs that were recovered from his mobile device.

Later, on an undetermined date in 2020, he went to the house where another of his brothers lived –fourteen years old- and, with a lubricious spirit, He proposed to have oral sex. The minor agreed and performed fellatio on the accused. The same situation was repeated in 2021 at grandmother’s house.

On July 14, 2021, the defendant had a conversation of sexual content with this brother through the WhatsApp application to propose a sexual encounter. This type of dialogue was repeated on August 31, 2021 when ATP asked him to send him a photograph of his feet, to which he responded with an image of his penis.

The facts described are constitutive of a continuing crime of sexual assault to a minor under 16 years of age, described in the Penal Code and punishable by 12 years in prison. Furthermore, he is accused of two additional crimes of assault on a minorpunished with ten years each; and a crime against sexual indemnity of minors under 16 years of age, for which he could be punished with three more years in prison.

The indictment also asks ten years of probation, communication ban of the accused with the victim for 24 years and disqualification for professions in which there is contact with minorsin addition to a compensation of 10,000 euros.