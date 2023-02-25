Jorge Fernández Díaz, in charge of the Interior in the Government of Mariano Rajoy from the end of 2011 to the end of 2016, will be the prime minister of that department who has sat on the bench since the time of José Barrionuevo for the GAL. And he will do so to face a prosecutor’s request for 15 years in prison and 33 years of disqualification accused of being the main person responsible for the ‘Kitchen case’, the plot of illegal espionage against former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas allegedly mounted within the ministry with funds reserved.

Almost simultaneously with the presentation yesterday of the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court dismissed the appeal of Podemos -to which the Public Ministry, the State Attorney’s Office and the PSOE had joined- in the that requested the reopening of piece 7 of the ‘Tandem case’ to impute in it the former general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal. The summary instructor, Judge Manuel García Castellón, already excluded her from the case in July 2021.

In the brief against the former Minister of the Interior, the Prosecutor’s Office endorses García Castellón’s story and places Fernández Díaz at the epicenter of the entire espionage operation. It would have been he who would have ordered his subordinates, most of them part of what is known as the “patriotic police”, to launch an illegal investigation that took place between July 2013 and July 2015 to find out what compromising papers on the PP still kept Bárcenas. And to what extent the former treasurer, at the heart of the corruption that still persecutes the popular, was willing to throw the blanket before the National Court.

But, above all, the accused had as a priority mission, according to the Prosecutor’s acquittal document, to recover the supposed “audio files corresponding to conversations held with leaders of the Popular Party, such as its president Mariano Rajoy or Javier Arenas, and that Luis Bárcenas Gutiérrez suggested that he had recorded and that they were referring to the facts investigated” in the “Gürtel case.” Some files that those investigated believed that the former treasurer hid in the restoration study of his wife, Rosalía Iglesias.

Those audios, if they existed, never appeared. But Bárcenas threatened to air them until the same day that Rajoy left Moncloa in June 2018, precisely because of the motion of censure that he lost after having to testify as a witness for ‘Gürtel’ and the sentence of the National Court that accredited the existence of a ‘box B’ in the PP (an indication that the Supreme Court later revoked).

According to Anticorruption, seven of the ex-minister’s subordinates (a politician and six police officers) agreed to participate in this plot paid for with public money. Exactly the same penalties and the same charges as Fernández Díaz, whom Anti-Corruption has already formally accused of the crimes of concealment, embezzlement and against privacy, his two trusted men will face: Francisco Martínez, then number two of the ministry in his capacity Secretary of State for Security (the other politician involved); and also the number two of the Police in those years, Eugenio Pino, the highest-level uniformed officer who will sit on the bench.

More severity with Villarejo



The Prosecutor’s Office reserves, however, the most severe accusation for former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, whom it claims 19 years in prison, 33 of absolute disqualification and 9 of special disqualification for concealment, embezzlement, crimes against privacy and own passive bribery. Villarejo, according to the accusation, put his corrupt network within the National Police Corps at the service of the espionage operation.

Anti-corruption requests similar or lesser sentences for the other three CNP commanders involved in this Interior parapolice operation during the term of the first Rajoy Government: the former head of the Internal Affairs Unit Marcelino Martín Blas (two years and 6 months in prison and 9 years of absolute disqualification for concealment); former commissioner Enrique García Castaño, ‘El Gordo’ (12 years and 6 months in prison, plus 28 years of absolute disqualification for concealment, embezzlement and crimes against privacy); and the former commissioner and adviser to Cospedal Andrés Manuel Gómez Gordo (15 years in prison plus 48 of absolute disqualification for the same crimes mentioned).

Sergio Javier Ríos Esgueva, Bárcenas’ driver, whom the plot allegedly recruited to spy on the former PP deputy and who ended up being rewarded by expressly turning him into a national police officer, will face a tax petition of 12 years, 5 months and 15 days prison, plus 13 years and 9 months of absolute disqualification for the crimes of concealment, embezzlement and crimes against privacy.

Beyond Fernández Díaz and Martínez, no politician will sit on the bench after García Castellón filed the case against María Dolores de Cospedal and her husband, businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, a friend of Villarejo for decades in July 2021. A decision, to leave Cospedal on the sidelines, which yesterday was ratified by the National Court by settling that the “notes and messages” provided by the former commissioner “are not sufficient indications of participation” in the plot of the former leader of the PP and her husband. The judges doubt that the “audios” recorded by the commissioner and aired in recent months after the ‘disputation’ of Cospedal have not been manipulated.