12/10/2024



Updated at 6:30 p.m.





The early morning of July 23, 2021, a 24 year old girl went up to a taxi to go homeafter spending the night at a friends house. After consuming alcohol and having vomited, feeling dizzy, it was one of them who compared the destination address with the driver, since she was unwell. He sat her in the passenger seat and the vehicle started, but instead of taking her to her apartment, the taxi driver, 43 years old and of Spanish nationality, disconnected the taximeter and diverted the route to take the young woman to a deserted and poorly lit area. , where he raped her.

He did so, the Prosecutor’s Office points out in its indictment, knowing that the victim, having taken her to a dark and lonely areaI couldn’t ask for help. He also took advantage of his diminished ability to react due to previous alcohol consumption. This is how, grabbing her “tightly” by the arms, he moved her to the back of the taxi, a Toyota Prius, and sexually assaulted her.

As a result of the rapethe victim suffered several bruises on his extremities, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, from which it took him six months to recover. Half of them, unable to continue with their usual activities.

The day after the attack, the young woman went to the Hospital Clínic to undergo a medical examination and then formalized the complaint with the Mossos d’Esquadra. The taxi driver will sit next Wednesday, December 18, on the bench of the Barcelona hearingaccused of sexual assault. The Public Ministry is asking for ten years in prison for him, as well as more than 22,000 euros in compensation.