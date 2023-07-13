The orderly detained for the death of the minor in an IMSS hospital in Playa del Carmen. RR SS

“I was also a victim, I was also locked up and I came out through a fucking hole,” says the orderly who on Monday transferred the six-year-old girl who died in an elevator at IMSS hospital 18 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. In a video broadcast through social networks, Víctor F. speaks with a group of colleagues while he is handcuffed to a hospital bed. The orderly was arrested for manslaughter after the tragedy as solely responsible for what happened. “I tried to rescue the baby and I tried to do it because we are all parents. He was the age of my youngest son”, continues the clearly affected man. The State Prosecutor’s Office released the worker on Wednesday, considering that in the events under investigation “he does not find criminal responsibility.”

On Monday night, the stretcher-bearer transferred the minor from the apartment due to a case of severe dengue. When taking the elevator, the man was putting the stretcher in the elevator when the elevator began to go up with the door open and crushed the minor. Neither the hospital workers nor the fire team that arrived on the scene could do anything to save the girl’s life.

The hospital worker, accompanied by a group of colleagues who encourage him, has demanded justice for the victim and that responsibilities be found. “I hope that tomorrow the person responsible falls because we know who is responsible for omitting their functions. They are the same ones who are there with impunity today and they have me here [esposado]”, the stretcher-bearer pointed out while the rest of the colleagues nodded in agreement. “Personally, I do not agree that you assume a fault that does not correspond to you,” another person who does not appear in the video is heard saying.

In the images, the IMSS worker complains about the poor organization that exists in hospital 18. “I told the boss and the colleagues (…) I don’t move a patient if you don’t go and you with me and yesterday it was proven,” he continues. “Because if a nurse had taken that girl, he would be jailed because it is usurpation of functions, and I told them, first of all, don’t do my job; secondly, they are risking their work and mine and they do not give value to my activities ”, he added in what appear to be internal labor demands.

The group of comrades that surround the bed of the handcuffed orderly also directly attack the Union of Health Workers and demand that they defend Víctor F. “It is the obligation of the union to represent me and clear my name. And I want the complaint against whoever is responsible”, says the worker.

For its part, section XXXVI of the Quintana Roo health workers’ union issued a statement this morning demanding that the Prosecutor’s Office “respect the human rights of our colleague who was fulfilling his duties in the hospital” and assures that support is being provided to the orderly. “The union activated the civil and professional liability insurance administered to support and protect the orderly and personnel involved,” the document says.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security has decided to dismiss the officials in charge of upkeep and maintenance of the hospital, while the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office is carried out, and has criminally denounced the company in charge of maintaining the elevator, Sitravem SA de CV. The agency has reiterated its support to the family and has indicated that they will cover the funeral expenses of the little girl in addition to the comprehensive reparation of the damage determined by the authority.

The case has reached the morning conference of the president. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He has indicated that the elevator was broken and that those responsible will be punished. “The investigation is going to be done and it is not blaming for blaming, anyone cannot be punished and there can be no scapegoats,” said the president in reference to the arrest of the orderly. He has also indicated that the hospital contracts will be reviewed and that the conditions under which Sitravem was contracted and who is responsible will be made public.

