The Prosecutor’s Office rejects that the Supreme Court reopens against King Emeritus for his fortune

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Supreme Court that the investigation that closed three years ago on the fortune of Juan Carlos I follows archived. The Public Ministry has informed against admitting the complaint that various jurists, including former courts of the court itself, presented to combat that the facts had prescribed or that the monarch was protected by the inviolability of the crown. This new complaint, “explains the Prosecutor’s Office, does not contribute” or facts or different sources of evidence “to which they already took into account in 2022 to file the case.

The Public Ministry, first under the baton of Juan Ignacio Campos and in its final stretch with Alejandro Luzón in front, investigated for months the finances of Juan Carlos I and found that, over the years, he kneaded a fortune abroad that he never declared to the Spanish hacienda. More than 60 million euros arrived from Saudi Arabia or money accumulated in a ‘trust’ of Jersey’s tax paradise, funds that ended in a foundation out of reach of the treasury, and payments with which entrepreneurs entertained him with trips and other expenses.

The Prosecutor’s Office concluded that possible tax and laundering crimes could exist but that Felipe VI’s father was armored by the prescription and inviolability clamp. If the judges were still in time to investigate some facts, the inviolability of the crown plunged any type of diligence.

The new complaint was signed, among others, by the ex -fiscals Carlos Jiménez Villarejo and José María Mena, the former magistrates José Antonio Martín Pallín and Clemenc So, I already knew that I was being investigated.

The Prosecutor’s Office now insists that thanks to his investigation it was possible to “recover” the more than five million euros that the Emeritus monarch ended up paying the Treasury to avoid the bench “including surcharges and interests.” As for his ‘Trust’ in Jersey, he adds that by when Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014 his dispositions of that money “in no case” reached the amounts that allow us to talk about a fiscal crime.