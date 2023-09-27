The Cuelgamuros Valley, formerly called Valley of the Fallen, on a rainy day in October 2022. Santi Burgos

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has opposed paralyzing the exhumation work that, since last June, has been carried out in the Cuelgamuros Valley, the name that the Valley of the Fallen acquired in 2022. The public ministry thus responds to the attempt by the Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen to stop this work, which seeks to recover the remains claimed by relatives of more than a hundred victims of the Civil War; the majority, retaliated by the Franco dictatorship. This association has launched an offensive in the courts that, so far, has not been successful.

In a document presented at the National Court, the Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that the suspension of the exhumations “would in itself generate evident damage to the victims’ right to the truth and reparation”; “And, specifically, to fulfill the duty of the Public Administration to proceed with the location, exhumation and identification of missing persons.” Article 16 of the Democratic Memory Law, which came into force in October of last year, establishes that “the General Administration of the State is responsible for searching for people who disappeared during the war and the dictatorship.”

Last June, the Association for the Defense of the Valley of the Fallen presented a contentious-administrative appeal to try to stop the exhumation work, which has already made it possible to locate at least 12 victims — “I have fulfilled my duty as a son. “I’m going to embrace my father’s remains,” commented Fausto Canales, almost 90 years old, excitedly after hearing the news. Faced with such an attack, in July the Prosecutor’s Office opposed the measures requested by the anti-memorialist group. And the Central Administrative Litigation Court number 5 of the National Court rejected the group’s claims.

However, the association returned to the fray and filed a new appeal against the court’s decision, which the public ministry has once again opposed. This group, which refers to the Executive as the “Communist Social Government,” accuses La Moncloa of “desecrating the cadaverous remains of the fallen buried” in the Cuelgamuros Valley, the work of Francisco Franco and built largely with slave labor of those who were retaliated against. of the dictatorship, and defends that “thousands of families, who, having perfectly accredited the presence of the remains of their ancestors in the ossuaries of the Basilica, see their right to rest in peace violated.”

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court, in coordination with the Specialized Unit on Human Rights and Democratic Memory of the State Attorney General’s Office, rejects this thesis outright and has stated in the National Court that the claim should be inadmissible, due to the “lack of legitimacy” of the group since “the contested act is not challengeable.”

Attempts to stop exhumations have been multiple. In March, the Supreme Court already gave the green light to the work by rejecting an appeal presented by the Francisco Franco Foundation to prevent the extraction of mortal remains. PP and Vox have also expressed their intentions to repeal the Historical Memory law if they reach the Government.