Some of the women who have publicly accused of sexual abuse and assault Andrés Roemer have decided to take the case to court. Yesterday, Wednesday, the first complaints arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office, where the famous writer and communicator has an open investigation ex officio. Last week, social networks picked up the confessions of some women who said they had been victims of the communicator, writer and philanthropist. They all recounted the same procedure: he cajoled them with promises of well-paid work and quoted them in the basement of his house. Three of them, without hiding their identity, told what happened there, which turned into a cascade of similar stories protected by anonymity or not. United Journalists of Mexico, in an incessant trickle, has already collected the testimony of 18 women as of Wednesday.

The repercussions of this scandal have a new chapter every day. Some advisers to the City of Ideas, such as David L. Smith, have decided to walk away from the project. “I had read a couple of days ago that Itzel Schnaas had accused Andrés Roemer of sexually abusive behavior and that he had denied it. I did a Google search and found that several women have reported it and that it is now under investigation. Consequently, I wrote to Ciudad de las Ideas and asked to be removed from its advisory council. The acts of which Roemer has been accused are truly appalling, and the whole situation is deeply sad. Several days ago I was interviewed for a CDI podcast. If I had known about all this at the time, I would have rejected it. ” This is how he answered in a message to the Mexican journalist León Krauze.

Only TV Azteca is silent for now. It remains to be seen if the television station withdraws the program or not. Headlong that Roemer drives every Sunday night at ADN40.

This Tuesday, the Prosecutor’s Office against sexual crimes in Mexico City opened an investigation folder for criminal news against Roemer. On Saturday, he told this newspaper that he did not know whether or not the accusations of the victims were real, but that there were no formal complaints against him. And to the there are. On the same day, Roemer left his duties as Unesco Goodwill Ambassador, a figure for those people who have excelled in promoting certain values ​​and causes, in this case in favor of education and knowledge. Just today, a group of women delivered a letter signed by Itzel Schnaas, one of the first to speak out against Roemer, at Unesco headquarters in Paris, in which they asked the international body to be investigated.

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, has joined the controversy unleashed. In Puebla, the Ciudad de las Ideas festival is held every year, co-founded by Roemer and Ricardo Salinas Pliego, which receives state funding of 70 million pesos, according to Process. Barbosa has indicated to this medium that they will make a decision on the festival of brilliant minds when the Azteca Foundation (from Salinas Pliego) decides on it. “Fundación Azteca is going to have to resolve this matter very clearly in front of the people, in front of the young people, to see if Roemer can continue to be the head in the organization of this important event.”

It was in the City of Ideas, behind the scenes, that Itzel Schnaas met Roemer. She was at a table with Salinas Pliego and other friends when she was introduced by a mutual acquaintance. Days later, the communicator summoned her to her home to talk about a future project for that festival. The dancer recounted in a video Roemer’s groping on her legs, the sexual advances and the touching that he made himself. Then he offered her money so that she could buy nice clothes for him on the next date. There were no more encounters of that tenor. But the two saw each other a day before she posted the accusatory video to which Roemer later responded by making public a portion of that recorded conversation. From this fragment, Roemer infers that the whole story of the dancer is a “plot” by senior executives of the Salinas Pliego Group against him. This is how he told this newspaper last Saturday: “I probably have huge enemies,” he said. And he also blamed his behavior on the “very wrong patriarchal upbringing” that men have had. “We have to learn, grow, listen, communicate, mature enormously,” he said by way of apology.

In the letter delivered today at the Paris headquarters of UNESCO, Schnaas, he asks for “help.” “We are not [las víctimas] in a minor situation. We need higher authorities to welcome us. I turn to you [Audrey Azoulay, directora general de la Unesco] asking that institutionally they put me in contact with the gender unit and submit me to the designated protocols to give continuity to the investigation of a voice that today cannot be silenced ”.

