The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is receiving numerous emails from Italian citizens: they ask for an exemplary sentence for Alessia Pifferi

The arrest of Alessia Pifferi and the death of little Diana shocked the whole of Italy. In recent days, the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has been receiving numerous emails from citizens, asking for an exemplary sentence against the 37-year-old woman.

In particular, among the many messages, there is that of one mother of a 13 month old baby, who can no longer sleep and stop thinking about poor Diana, who died of starvation in an empty house. And she certainly isn’t the only one.

Often the Italian justice has been disappointing in murder cases and today people are demanding that Diana’s death does not go unpunished and that there is no excuse for a mother who left her alone for six days, to live her free life with her partner. No psychiatric expertise, no inability to look after a child, is what Italians demand from the law.

The accusations against Alessia Pifferi

The Gip ordered the arrest for Alessia Pifferi and accepted the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons, but left drop the charge of premeditation. After the interrogation and after the words of the defendant, the judge ruled that the 37-year-old would have realized that her daughter could have died, only with the passing of the days. She had originally planned to be away for up to three days. But then they became six and even when she returned to Milan with her partner, due to the man’s job issues, she didn’t bother with go home.

He explained that he chose to don’t ruin those days with him, since he had to understand if there was the possibility of a future together. The thought of Diana and the possibility of her death have taken a back seat. Alessia Pifferi confessed: “I just hoped that the things I had left her would be enough for her.”

“Which things?”people ask today. “A bottle of milk for six days?”

The authorities are awaiting the results of the milk. They want to understand if little Diana did it sedated with the anxiolytic found in the house. If so, he will return to the accusation of premeditation. Pifferi may have given her daughter the drug to keep her calm until her return. This would also explain why no one in that building heard Diana to crywhile he was dying of starvation.

Meanwhile, the doctors have arranged new investigationswhich will be carried out in the coming weeks, because no certain cause of death has emerged after the autopsy.