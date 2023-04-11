The Prosecutor’s Office of the Principality of Asturias has raised to 181,648 euros the amount of money from Foro Asturias that its founder, Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, allegedly appropriated, and the prison sentence requested for him: from two years to three years and six months. Cascos, former vice president of the Government with José María Aznar, left the PP in 2011, after 34 years of militancy, to found a new party, Foro Asturias. It was his own colleagues who took him to justice accusing him of having fleeced his accounts, as EL PAÍS announced in 2019.

After studying the nine boxes of documents sent last January by the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime, the prosecutor has increased the total amount of money that he considers that Cascos “incorporated into his assets” in a continued crime of misappropriation.

In addition, the coordinating prosecutor for economic crimes, Gabriel Bernal del Castillo, has initiated new proceedings to determine whether the former vice president of the Government committed new crimes of misappropriation, unfair administration and corruption in business for regular periodic payments by two companies to one company dedicated mainly to activities related to the world of art and which belonged to Cascos’ ex-wife. Other facts investigated, such as the sale of works of art from that company to construction companies that were awarded works by the Ministry of Public Works – a position held by the defendant during his time in the PP – have been archived for exceeding the 10-year term established. for the prescription of the crime of bribery, since these operations were carried out between 2004 and 2006.

In his indictment, the prosecutor recalls that the financial offer from Foro Asturias to Álvarez-Cascos “in no case included expenses of a personal nature not related to political activity.” The politician had alleged, to defend himself against the accusations, that the party had promised to maintain its high lifestyle. The former general secretary of the PP charged the formation with expenses for shoes, travel, video console games, food orders at home, train tickets for his children, tickets to different shows, restaurant bills in summer resorts, a full bed, “consisting of a mattress, legs and sofa”, a carpet, upholstery and curtains… The defendant, summarizes the letter, “used the resources of the party as if they were his own”. Between May 2011 and October 2017, he charged the Foro accounts with 7,793 euros with which he paid, among other things, “the attorney for a prior political matter related to another political party” and for another “personal” matter.

The prosecutor also recalls the charge to the accounts of Foro Asturias for the rental of an office on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid to a company of which he was the administrator until he was appointed president of Asturias, in 2011. From that moment on , passed to his spouse at the time. “In order to receive additional income to what he received from the party” -says the letter from the public ministry- Cascos “devised the formalization of a fictitious office lease to document the payment of certain amounts for rental income. To avoid any control over it, he did it secretly from the party’s board of directors. As a result of these fictitious contracts, he added 173,855 euros to his assets. Foro Asturias clarifies that it never needed that headquarters in Madrid.

For all this, the Prosecutor’s Office requests, in addition to the three years and six months in prison, special disqualification for the right to passive suffrage during the sentence, and the payment, by way of civil liability, of 181,648 euros to Foro Asturias, plus the corresponding interests. The case is pending oral trial at the Provincial Court of Oviedo.

Last August, when the case for Álvarez-Cascos’ expenses was already in court, political veterans of the Asturian PP rebelled against their leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for encouraging the play-off of the former vice president of the Government with José María Aznar by organizing a meal with the general secretary of the popular in Asturias. Pedro Rollán, vice-secretary for regional and local politics of the PP, thus justified the meeting: “All those meetings and gatherings that aim to unite the vote around the PP, are welcome.”