Behind the majority of forest fires investigated by prosecutors specialized in the Environment, there is no deliberate action, but rather negligence. In 2022, for example, 63.5% of the fires investigated by the public ministry had their origin in careless actions, imprudence or neglect. Although the casuistry is very varied, stubble burnings occupy a predominant place. For this reason, Antonio Vercher, the prosecutor of the Environment and Urbanism room, has put the burning of stubble in the spotlight of the fight against fires. “A very important number of forest fires that give rise to criminal proceedings in our country occur as a consequence of this type of practice,” he warns.

Vercher, in a letter sent last week to all environmental prosecutors in Spain, asks them to pay special attention to these stubble burnings and reminds them that the new waste law, approved in 2022, establishes a general veto of “the burning of vegetable residues generated in the agricultural or forestry environment”, although after protests from part of the sector, the Government left small and micro-farms out of this veto. The rest must have authorization from the autonomous governments and adequately justify that they have no other way to dispose of this waste and, otherwise, there is a risk of “spreading pests” or, precisely, of fires.

All this does not prevent the autonomous communities from decreeing a total ban on undertaking burning in risk situations. In 2020, for example, more than half (53.5%) of the fires investigated by prosecutors originated from negligence when disposing of agricultural waste, which is why it is one of the first preventive measures that adopted by the Administrations when the forecasts are negative.

Although it is always difficult to predict what a fire season will be like, the early data has many experts worried about what may happen in the coming months. In his letter, dated May 16, Vercher stresses that the forecasts “point to a high probability that temperatures will be higher than usual throughout Spain” during the remainder of spring and summer. In addition, “there is a probability of less precipitation.” Therefore, the coordinator of environmental prosecutors warns: “the gradual increase in temperatures and the lower volume of rainfall in general make it necessary to be extremely vigilant and cautious.”

Vercher also recalls in the letter the work that the police forces are already doing to detect the “accumulations of plant remains in mountain areas” that, due to being abandoned or due to their location next to leafy areas, can favor the spread of flames in the area. case the spark jumps. Among the recommendations to prosecutors that Vercher collects, “the importance of vigilance regarding compliance with the obligation to have fire prevention plans” is stressed. All municipalities with forest areas must have plans of this type, which include measures to prevent flames from starting and to better coordinate when the fire starts to minimize damage.

Collateral damage

Although the most visible impacts of forest fires tend to be those that directly affect residents, such as their homes or animals, the fires leave behind a trail in the flora and fauna that researchers are increasingly trying to assess for request that they be corrected by those responsible for the disaster. These damages often reach the subsoil, due to the increased erodibility of the land as a result of the loss of vegetation cover, and can affect the quality of the water and also the quantity, by causing changes in the terrain that prevent the water is filtered properly.

Until now, researchers had no way of quantifying the damage to aquifers and groundwater, which is why the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Geological and Mining Institute for help, which has devised a mathematical formula to calculate the impact based on different variables. .

The Environment Prosecutor has addressed another letter to the territorial prosecutors in which he reports on this new route and urges that it be applied to all fires in which he can claim responsibility for the impact on groundwater. This impact, explains Vercher, can be of two types: on the quantity of groundwater resources or on their quality. The fires, explains the prosecutor, tend to reduce the amount of water that infiltrates the subsoil due to the increase in surface runoff and the loss of permeability in some areas due to the dragging of particles from the soil inwards that end up making it waterproof. That is, the water flows but does not filter.

To estimate this impact, the prosecutor’s brief describes the variables that must be taken into account, such as the type of aquifer (depending on the type, the possible condition varies), its position, the use to which that water was destined and the area of ​​the affected aquifer. In order to transfer the value of the impact to economic terms, the Prosecutor’s Office proposes to relate the burned area and the estimate of cubic meters affected or lost per hectare, in order to obtain the volume of groundwater affected or lost. Based on this result, prosecutors can estimate the total amount lost using the figures used by the Hydrographic Confederations to approve compensation for damages caused to the public hydraulic domain in cases, for example, of illegal water harvesting.

The letter sent to the prosecutors also urges an assessment of the expenses caused by the extinction of the fire, which must include “all kinds of vehicles and instrumental and human means that have been used”, and even the price of the water used for extinction. “This last expense has an economically assessable value, which is constituted not only by the price of the water used, but also by the assessment of the deficiencies that sometimes occur in the place from which it is extracted”, warns Vercher.

