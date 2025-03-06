The prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez Gil, has filed an appeal against the judgment filed to the former president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales, convicted of sexual assault to Jennifer Hermoso this Thursday. In his letter, the Prosecutor’s Office requests that the trial be repeated, considering the same null.

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested the nullity of the resolution, as well as the trial and has requested that this be repeated, although with another judge: “With it, the declaration of nullity of the trial is intended, with the consequent feedback of the proceedings so that it must be held again by another magistrate not vitiated, at least, of appearance of partiality.”

