Lidia Gabriela Gómez, in an image from her social networks. RR.SS.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has turned the wheel this Wednesday in the case of Lidia Gabriela Gómez. The agency points out that the young woman did not jump out of the taxi, as was believed until now, but that she fell when she was asking for help. The reconstruction of the authorities revolves around the fact that Pedro ‘N’ did not let Lidia Gabriela down where she had requested, so the young woman began to ask for help and managed to get half her body out of the car through the window. In this situation, the driver instead of braking, sped up and moved into the high-speed lane. That was when, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the young woman fell out of the vehicle. Pedro ‘N’ has been linked to the process for possible femicide and will face trial from jail.

Two weeks and three arrests later, the authorities in the capital are trying to establish a version of what happened in the death of Lidia Gabriela. On November 1, the 23-year-old girl got into a so-called street taxi, driven by Pedro ‘N’, at 5:00 p.m. in the Las Peñas neighborhood of Iztapalapa. The journey that she had to make was only 15 minutes, to the Constitución 1917 metro stop. During that time, she notified her boyfriend, Alexis, that the driver wanted to charge her more and was taking another route. The vehicle channeled the Ermita Iztapalapa road and upon reaching the subway, the defendant did not let her get off.

The testimonies collected by the family, which is now supported by the Prosecutor’s Office, stated that they saw the young woman scream and ask for help, and even take half her body out of the window. Panic at being kidnapped is not unusual in a country where 10 women are killed every day and seven are missing. At this time, according to the reconstruction of the authorities, Pedro ‘N’ accelerated while he changed direction to join the high-speed lane, while Lidia had part of her body out of the car. The suddenness of the maneuver made her fall against the asphalt and die instantly from the crash. It was 5:21 p.m.

The taxi driver fled and ended up parking the vehicle in the Granjas Estrella neighborhood, also in Iztapalapa. It took the police 13 days to find and arrest him. Along the way, the agents have arrested his two uncles Federico and Fernando, thinking that the latter was the one who was driving the car when Lidia Gabriela got in. They remain in prison accused of a crime of drug dealing. The three men shared the driving of the taxi, although the property was in the name of María Guadalupe, mother of Pedro and sister of Federico and Fernando. The Prosecutor’s Office now has four months to carry out a complementary investigation.

