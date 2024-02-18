The crash between his motorbike and a car that suddenly turned was fatal: Luca Cavaliere died instantly at just 42 years old

A dramatic road accident occurred yesterday morning in Piedimonte San Germano, in the Frosinone area, and unfortunately cost the life of a very young man and father. Luca Cavaliere he died from serious injuries sustained in the crash between his motorbike and a car driven by a sixty-year-old local man. The mayor canceled all Carnival events, while the prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy on his body.

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads. Unfortunately, yesterday morning a fatal crash occurred in the Frosinone area, more precisely in the Volla hamlet of Piedimonte San Germanoa small town of just over 5 thousand inhabitants.

There were two vehicles involved. A Yamaha R1 motorcycle and a suv White Dacia Duster. The extremely violent impact occurred on the road that connects the factory Stellantis in Piedimonte, for reasons still under investigation.

What is certain, unfortunately, is that a very young man, of only 42 years old, did not survive the crash. It is precisely Luca Cavaliere, who was driving the motorcycle. The man worked as a worker at Ercolina and had a 11 year old girl who is now left without her dad. For him, death came practically instantly. The driver of the car was also rescued, but fortunately he did not suffer any serious injuries.

The Prosecutor's Office has ordered the autopsy on the 42-year-old, whose results will be able to shed light on the dynamics of the accident and will obviously ascertain the causes of death.

Gioacchino Ferdinandimayor of Piedimonte, showed with a touching post on social media closeness to family of the victim e canceled all Carnival events scheduled for the weekend. His words: