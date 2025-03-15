The Prosecutor’s Office opposes the demand of Ayuso’s couple against María Jesús Montero in the Supreme

The Prosecutor’s Office opposes the lawsuit filed by Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, against the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, whose prior hearing will be held on April 24 in the Supreme Court (TS).

The Supreme will judge Minister Montero civil for the demand of the Ayuso couple

As the Confidential has advanced and have confirmed legal sources to Europa Press, the Civil Chamber of the TS has set the previous audience for that day, to which they are not obliged to go or González Amador or Montero, which can be represented only by their lawyers. In the case of the minister, by the State Advocacy.

The Civil Procedure Law indicates in its article 429.8 that, “when the only evidence that is admitted is that of documents, and these would have already been contributed to the process without being challenged, or when expert reports have been submitted, and neither the parties nor the Court will request the presence of the experts in the trial for the ratification of its report, the Court will proceed to issue a sentence” in the following 20 days.

Legal sources consulted by Europa Press indicate that in this case the Public Ministry has opposed the claims of González Amador, which filed this demand for illegitimate interference in its right to honor, claiming 40,000 euros for compensation to Montero, for statements made on March 12, 2024 during a government control session in the Senate.

As a prior step to the presentation of the civil lawsuit, an act of conciliation was set on October 2 that was left without effect because neither Montero nor the State’s lawyers went to the appointment, which aimed for the minister to retract from her statements.

“An apartment that was paid with fraud”

In that parliamentary session, Montero requested explanations from Díaz Ayuso for living “on an apartment that was paid with a fraud to the public hacienda” and that “was paid with the commissions regarding the masks in the worst situation of Pandemia.”

He also indicated that he seemed “striking” that Díaz Ayuso “has a brother and now a boyfriend who seems that they are related to alleged fraud cases, whether of masks or commissions or any other issue.” He also said that “you have to make it look” and asked him to give “normality” explanations since he is usually “so fast” when answering. “Why don’t you answer this issue?” He insisted.

The first vice president of the Government thus reacted to the information that Eldiario.es uncovered that same day in relation to the complaint filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against the regional president’s couple for an alleged fiscal fraud exceeding 350,000 euros and currently investigating the Court of Instruction number 19 of Madrid.