The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has taken this Monday the step that it had been considering for days: to open investigation proceedings against Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) who is suspended from his position, for the kiss, presumably not consented, to the player Jenni Hermoso. The public ministry had six complaints from individuals or associations on the table for days, but was reluctant to open investigative proceedings without a complaint from the player herself. The statement issued on Friday by Hermoso in which she confirms that she felt “vulnerable” and “victim of an attack” has changed the judicial course of the case.

In the decree signed this Monday, the Prosecutor of the National Court invites the player to formalize before the public prosecutor the complaint that she made public on Friday, when she confirmed in a statement that the kiss that Rubiales gave her during the celebration of the victory of Spain in the Women’s Soccer World Cup was not spoiled. The public ministry gives Hermoso 15 days to contact that department “in order to inform her of her rights as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual assault” of the Article 178 of the Penal Code. This crime contemplates between one and four years in prison for those who carry out any act that violates the sexual freedom of another person without their consent.

The proceedings opened against Rubiales are, for now, pretrial; that is to say, there is still no open cause, only a first investigation by the public prosecutor to determine if there are sufficient indications to request that action be taken against Rubiales. And in view of the player’s public demonstrations, the public ministry points out, the Prosecutor’s Office understands that “the sexual act suffered” by the soccer player “was not consented to.” “Given the extra-procedural moment in which we find ourselves and the unequivocal nature of her statements, it is necessary to determine their legal significance,” the letter adds.

Article 191.1 of the Penal Code establishes that to proceed for crimes of assault, harassment or sexual abuse, it will be necessary to “complaint the aggrieved person, their legal representative or a complaint from the Public Prosecutor”. In practice, the Prosecutor’s Office only acts ex officio in these cases when the victims are minors or especially vulnerable, such as disabled people. For this reason, sources from the public ministry point out that if Hermoso refuses to file a complaint, the case will foreseeably be archived.

The six complaints that the Prosecutor’s Office has received consider that Rubiales’ kiss to Hermoso constitutes a crime against the soccer player’s sexual freedom. One of the complaints also indicates the existence of “obscene exhibitionism before a minor”, in reference to the gesture of Rubiales clutching his genitals in the box in the presence of the Infanta Sofía. Some of the complaints have been filed with the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, but all of them have finally been taken up by the National Court as it is an act allegedly committed by a Spanish citizen abroad (in Sydney, Australia, venue of the World Cup female won by the Spanish team).

In its letter, the Prosecutor’s Office describes how Rubiales kisses Hermoso on the mouth “while holding the player’s head with both hands.” And he recalls the criteria dictated by the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, last March, after the reform of crimes against sexual freedom included in what is known as law of only yes is yes: “In any case, surprise or fleeting touching of erogenous zones is deserving of criminal charges, even when it is done above the clothes (…), kisses on the mouth, although not the so-called oscules (…), or touching non-erogenous zones when the circumstances of the case justify an attack against sexual freedom”. The Prosecutor’s Office also cites the Istanbul Convention of 2011 (Convention of the Council of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence), in which Spain assumes the commitment to “protect women against all forms of violence and prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence”.

