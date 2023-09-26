Already far from Barcelona after her separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, Shakira, sees how her legal problems are still piling up in Spain. Less than two months before she is tried by the Provincial Court of Barcelona accused of defrauding the Treasury of 14.5 million euros, this Tuesday the Prosecutor’s Office has given the details of a new complaint against the person prosecuted for similar facts.

According to the Public Ministry, the artist born in Barranquilla 46 years ago allegedly defrauded another 6.6 million euros in the year 2018, when she was already residing in Spain, through a “network of companies” that led her to “simulate” the transfer of its rights to 17 instrumental or front companies. The alleged fraud amounts to 5.9 million for personal income tax and another 700,000 euros for Wealth Tax (IP).

The complaint recalls that in 2018 Shakira lived in a home in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) with Piqué and their two children, so she had to pay all of her taxes in Spain. In the declaration for that year, however, the singer avoided mentioning the entire income she received, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In her writing she states that the artist “used a corporate framework” and deducted expenses “that were not appropriate”, such as the omission of the payment of 12.5 million dollars on the occasion of the El Dorado tour, which between June and November 2018 led him to give 53 concerts in 22 countries, especially in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

The prosecutor emphasizes that, being a resident in Spain, Shakira was obliged to file the corresponding personal income tax and IP declarations and pay taxes on all of her worldwide income regardless of where it was produced and what the residence of the payer was, and believes that, on the other hand, , she “used a corporate framework, diverting income to companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity” to avoid paying the total amount due to her for these taxes.

The companies that he allegedly used to avoid paying taxes were incorporated in Luxembourg, Holland, Malta, Virgin Islands, Panama, Bahamas, United States or Liechtenstein.

This is the second criminal case opened against the singer for alleged tax fraud. The first one focused on previous years and Shakira faces a request for eight years in prison for alleged fraud to the Treasury of 14.5 million euros in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, which she has already paid preventively. In this case, the court that will investigate the complaint will be number two in Esplugues de Llobregat, where the couple had their residence until their separation.