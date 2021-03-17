The Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the policeman who appeared at Di María’s house as a result of the robbery he suffered at his home last Sunday, according to the French television channel LCI. The policeman, who was at the home of the Argentine attacker, was investigating the causes of the robbery and took some photos of the family, who were inside the home at the time of the robbery, and of the rooms to later upload them on social networks.

The policeman’s way of acting has not been to the liking of his colleagues, who, consulted by LCI, maintain the following: “He took photos of the family, of the rooms and uploaded them on social networks. This should not happen. It gives a very bad image ”. At the moment, the police prefecture has not been able to assure the French television network that it will open an administrative file in order to punish the policeman in question.