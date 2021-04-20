The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for a possible hate crime in a Vox electoral poster that appeared this morning at Puerta del Sol station, one of those nerve centers where tourists, neighbors, families and thousands of workers converge from Madrid. The far-right formation has launched its most aggressive electoral campaign to date here. Travelers who have taken the Metro this Tuesday and have left through the mouth of the Cercanías located in front of the Apple store have come across a giant party poster. “An ore 4,700 euros per month. Your grandmother 426 euros of pension per month. Protect Madrid ”. The term mena is an acronym for unaccompanied foreign minors. Two people appear in the image. An elderly woman and a dark-skinned, hooded man with a handkerchief that covers half his face. The poster has gone viral on Twitter as soon as a user has shared the image. This was one of the objectives of the Santiago Abascal party. More Madrid has also denounced the cartel to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“How is it possible that Metro Madrid allows this?” Asked a young man who responds to the profile of Javier Díaz. “Can Metro explain to me how it is possible?” Another insisted. “This publicity makes you accomplices,” added one. So hundreds and hundreds. The official Metro de Madrid Twitter account responded to almost everyone with a short phrase: “Hello. That poster is not on our premises. All the best”. Without further details. A Metro spokesperson has confirmed by phone that the cartel exists, but that it is in the Cercanías area, which is managed by the Ministry of Development. “Yes, it is in our facilities”, a Renfe spokesperson answered by telephone, who stated that the contracting of advertising space has been outsourced for several years. The management, for at least five years, has been carried out by the Madrid company Exterior Plus SL, which won the public tender in 2016. “Renfe does not enter the content. These contents have to be assessed by the Electoral Board or the association that regulates the advertising industry ”.

Since 2015, all political parties have been announced in advertising spaces at the Madrid Cercanías stations, according to Renfe sources, which will request the removal of the poster if the competent bodies determine that the campaign is committing a crime.

This newspaper has contacted the Madrid company, but has not yet received a response. According to its website, it sells more than 50,000 advertising media in six business areas: land transport, airports, urban furniture, shopping centers, parking lots and large format.

According to the latest official figures, more than 1,570 children and adolescents arrived from abroad to Madrid in the last year, about 130 per month. The framework agreement for the residential care of unaccompanied foreign minors that is put out to tender by the Community of Madrid provides that each place dedicated to caring for these migrant children and adolescents involves an investment of 140.58 euros per day, according to the official gazette of the region in October 2019.

Where does the figure that Vox has published on the poster come from? According to the complaint by Más Madrid, on March 3, 2021, when the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso approved an item for “hiring the temporary residential care service for unaccompanied foreign minors, from 13 to 17 years old (16 places ), with the Fundación Diagrama Interntación Psicosocial, for an amount of 448,448 euros, from October 1, 2020 until, at most, March 31, 2021 ”. If the amount is divided by the 16 places and the duration of the contract (six months), the resulting 4,671.33 euros are close to the figure on the advertising poster.

UNICEF already recalled in 2019 that the vast majority of migrant children under guardianship in Spain have not committed any crime. “Affirming their criminality violates the principle of non-discrimination and the presumption of innocence protected by Article 40 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” he said in a letter posted on his Twitter profile.

Vox leaders Javier Ortega Smith and Rocío Monasterio have always campaigned against these minors. “You have to act in neighborhoods taken over by illegal immigration,” Smith said. “Women no longer walk alone,” argues Monasterio in numerous interviews. Telegram groups of the far-right party have launched a campaign for this afternoon with the aim of making the cartels even more viral. “The left wants to censor the posters that Vox has put up at the Madrid Metro station. They cannot stand that the Madrilenians know the truth! ”, They affirm.

In the last general elections, the PSOE won in the streets where the two centers for minors in the region are located with 28%, followed by the PP, with 22% and Vox (17%), which grew five points with respect to to the elections of 28-A. Vox, precisely on the day that this campaign was known, has held an electoral rally very close to these centers.

