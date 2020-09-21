The prosecutor’s office in the Tyumen region has begun an investigation into a gas explosion in an apartment building. This on Sunday, September 20, reported on website Of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation.

“On behalf of the prosecutor of the Tyumen region Vladislav Moskovskikh, an inspection was organized on the fact of cotton gas in an apartment building in Tyumen,” the agency’s website says.

Thus, the prosecutor’s office will check compliance with the legislation on the operation of gas equipment and ensuring safe living conditions for people, the TV channel notes. “Star”…

The incident occurred in the evening of the same day in a five-story residential building. Two people were injured as a result of gas cotton. One of them received medical assistance on the spot – he had a superficial cut, the second with a thermal burn was hospitalized in the Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1, writes RT…

Also, two apartments were partially damaged, the balcony of one of them was destroyed. Rescuers who arrived at the scene evacuated 85 residents from the house, the TV channel said. “360”…

During the parsing of the rubble, the rescuers determined that the supporting structures of the house were not damaged. 52 people and 18 pieces of equipment from various emergency services were involved in eliminating the post-fire.

Earlier, the investigation into the incident was started by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Tyumen Region.