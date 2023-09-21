The State’s action against illegal wells that drain the Doñana aquifer is expanding. The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has opened some pre-procedural proceedings – an investigation prior to the presentation of a lawsuit or complaint – on the environmental responsibility that may arise in the extraction of water without permits from the 27 aquifer, which feeds the national park of Doñana, but also a powerful agribusiness in Andalusia. Uncontrolled collections are one of the reasons that have pushed this emblematic natural space to the limit. In June 2021, the Court of Justice of the European Union condemned Spain for failing to comply with its obligation to protect Doñana due, among other reasons, to water withdrawals for agriculture.

That conviction did not entail any fine for Spain, but the European Commission – which was the one that denounced the Government for the poor state of Doñana – keeps a file open for this same reason. After learning of the plans of the PP and Vox in Andalusia to expand the irrigated area around the park, Brussels announced in March of this year that it will go again to the Court of Justice of the EU to request, this time, a sanction if these continue. plans.

While these warnings were arriving and the central and Andalusian governments were criticizing and reproaching each other, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court decided on May 8 to open pre-procedural proceedings on this matter, which the public ministry reported this Thursday and which prosecutor Manuel Campoy Miñarro orders. “The purpose of the proceedings is to be able to demand environmental responsibility from companies and professionals, public or private, that are proceeding to collect groundwater affecting the protected area of ​​Doñana, without administrative concession or in flows greater than those permitted,” he explained. the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court.

This department has already ordered the carrying out of some procedures, such as the demand for expert reports on “the significant adverse effects that such illegal extractions may have in terms of the ecological, chemical and quantitative state of the masses of surface or underground waters” of Doñana. . The Environmental Chamber Prosecutor’s Office and the Civil Guard’s Seprona are also participating in this investigation.

“The decree is very new because it is very proactive. It means giving a boost to the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court in the contentious-administrative way, since for years it has been very focused on criminal matters, and now there are fundamental issues in which it can expand responsibility,” say sources in the case. Campoy has been environmental prosecutor in Valencia for years, so he dominates the issue of groundwater extractions.

Until now, the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office to rescue Doñana from water thieves have been focused on the criminal sphere and both Huelva and Seville have initiated proceedings against farmers with illegal wells and for transforming their farms into irrigation for irrigation without permission. strawberry greenhouses. Since 2007, the strawberry farmers have received 49 criminal convictions, but since they did not exceed two years in prison, none of them have gone to prison. The contentious-administrative route has been explored, but by the farmers, who claimed in court to try to avoid paying the administrative fines imposed by the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation.

Now the panorama expands. It is the Prosecutor’s Office that resorts to administrative litigation so that the strawberry farmers pay with fines for the damage caused to the aquifer. The public ministry considers that since the ruling of the Court of Justice of the EU is not complied with, it is entitled to resort to this route to ensure that the strawberry farmers stop depleting the aquifer and that it recovers its former levels. “The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court seeks to guarantee the measures so that the European sentence is fulfilled. Regardless of whether crimes are committed, it asks the Civil Guard to inform it of which strawberry farmers irrigate without permission or irrigate above their water concessions,” explains Juan José Carmona, head of WWF for Doñana.

In addition to identifying who is behind the plundering of water in Doñana due to convictions or pending fines, the public ministry requests expert reports from organizations and experts to have the complete picture and see how the environment in the area has been damaged, based on to the Environmental Responsibility Law, which is the regulatory framework in which it acts. In the decree, the Prosecutor’s Office clarifies that Seprona agents must verify harmful private or public extractions, to make sure if there are Huelva or Sevillian town councils that extract water from the subsoil above authorized levels.

The opening of the investigation is known after the release of a historic ruling against farmers participating in the looting of water in Doñana. Judge Isabel de Luque, head of the 14th Criminal Court of Seville, has sentenced five landowner brothers to three and a half years in prison for depleting the aquifer, by illegally extracting 19.4 million cubic meters of water for five years. years, between 2008 and 2013. If the sentence is confirmed, the landowners of the Hato Blanco Viejo farm, in Aznalcázar (Seville), will go to prison for a crime against the environment and another for damages, in addition to paying 1.9 million as compensation for the massive theft of water committed. By not exceeding the two-year prison sentence, no farmer has gone to prison so far for the plundering of water in the provinces of Huelva and Seville.

Furthermore, the Andalusian Parliament, where the right has a comfortable majority, plans to approve the irrigation law in a couple of weeks. In the decree opening the proceedings, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court refers to this regularization of irrigation and the warnings from the European Commission. “The response indicates that such actions could infringe applicable EU law on the environment, as well as that in addition to the powers of the European Commission, it is up to the national authorities of Spain to guarantee the adoption of the necessary measures for compliance. effective” of the 2021 EU Court of Justice ruling.

