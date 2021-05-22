An oil slick was noticed on the reservoir near the city of Kodinsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, in this regard, the prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection. About this on May 21 reported press service of the department.

“The regional prosecutor’s office organized a check on the received message about the discovery of an oil slick on a reservoir 17 km from the city of Kodinsk. In order to establish the circumstances and reasons for the incident, the Kezhemsky district prosecutor went to the scene, ”the message says.

Currently, employees of the prosecutor’s office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Inspection Service and the police are identifying the source and amount of pollution.

In addition, barrage booms have been installed, and sorbent treatment is being carried out.

As part of the prosecutor’s inspection, an assessment will be made of compliance with the legislation on environmental protection. Based on the results of the audit, if there are grounds, response measures will be taken. The situation is under the personal control of the regional prosecutor.

Information about pollution the reservoir near Kodinsk was received the day before. According to local media reports, an oil slick was found on the water, it spread over an area of ​​15 hectares. The prosecutor’s office said that the admixture did not get into the Angara.

Earlier in November last year, a rainbow film formed in the Stroginskaya floodplain of the Moscow River. Its distribution was localized, the surface of the river was treated with specialized means.