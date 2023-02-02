The prosecutor’s office of Sevastopol initiated an inspection after a fire in a construction shed in Sevastopol, where, according to the latest data, six people died. This was reported in the press service of the supervisory authority on Thursday, February 2.

As Izvestiya reported, the residential module for builders, where the fire broke out at night, had 38 rooms and was intended to accommodate about 190 people. At the time of the fire, there were 185 people in it, most of them were able to leave the premises on their own. Initially, six people were killed and two others were injured.

The check was started on behalf of the prosecutor of the city Maxim Zhuk. Compliance with the requirements of fire safety legislation during the operation of the building will be checked. In addition, the course of a procedural check, which is being carried out by law enforcement officers, was put under control.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.