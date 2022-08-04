The prosecutor’s office demanded 9.5 years in prison for American Greiner for drug smuggling

The Russian prosecutor’s office demanded that American basketball player Brittney Griner be put in a penal colony for 9.5 years for smuggling hash oil. On Thursday, August 4, reports RIA News.

The state prosecution also demanded that a US citizen accused of drug smuggling in Russia be fined one million rubles. The accused claims that she had no intent to commit a crime, and the hash oil ended up in her luggage because she was “packing her bag in a hurry.”

Greiner’s arrest became known on March 5. The American woman was detained at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport. Several vapes containing banned cannabis oil were found in her luggage. After that, the athlete was taken into custody.

Greiner has been playing for the Yekaterinburg UMMC since 2015. Basketball player – two-time Olympic champion and two-time world champion in the US team.

On July 28, it was reported that the US administration offered to exchange American Brittney Griner and her compatriot Paul Whelan for Russian Viktor Bout.