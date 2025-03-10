The Prosecutor’s Office of Portugal includes alleged illicit commissions in signings of Valencia CF in Benfica investigation

“I inform you that the facts denounced, in their email on 02/18/2025, are being investigated.” The Prosecutor’s Office of Portugal has spoken about the complaint filed to investigate the payment of allegedly illicit commissions from Valencia CF to Benfica for the signings of Rodrigo Moreno and André Gomes, among others.

Last October, the Luso Public Ministry accused Benfica and his former president Luís Filipe Vieira of several crimes of active and passive corruption “for unsportsmanlike behaviors” and fiscal fraud crimes between 2016 and 2019. Specifically, he points out that they prepared a plan to pass funds or “other goods with sports value” through “fictitious operations.” The Portuguese club described the accusations of unfounded.

Given this situation, the former vice president of the club and spokesman of the Valencian Marea Platform, Miguel Zorío, filed a complaint at the Prosecutor’s Office of Portugal through which he made in his knowledge what he considers as illegal operations in the purchase of the sale of players between both clubs, from the Amadeo stage except as president of the Valencian club, until today, some facts that the prosecution has notified that the prosecution has noted. Document to which eldiario.es has had access.

According to the complaint, the crimes of “unfair administration as well as other undue appropriation, corruption in business and another of those typified as corporate crime, money laundering of capital and crimes against public hacienda” would have been committed.

The brief addressed to the Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office shows that “the purchase of the actions of Valencia CF and the assault on the entity’s control” by Peter Lim, through its Meriton Holdings society, was culminated on December 1, 2014: “Lim, using its Limited Capital Meriton Society, acquired the economic rights of two soccer players of Benfica Sad of Portugal Port of Portuguese Public Control of contributed on January 31, 2014 ”.

From there, the complaint highlights that SAD Benfica, according to its accounts, by Rodrigo Moreno (acquired for 6 million euros from Real Madrid), “is sold to Meriton Capital LTD for 30 million declaring income of 12,642,000 euros and payments to third parties, intermediation services and financial update costs and accounting discount by accounting value of 17,358,000 euros, quantity, which in the case of Andre Gomes is 5,683,000 euros for homologous concepts ”.

The consequence of the “excessive existing disproportion and the huge amount perceived through intermediaries and third parties, is that if Valencia CF SAD acquires in June 2015, as a real buyer and non -lender fiduciary, then those same two players to Benfica Sad for identical values ​​of 30 million euros and 15 million euros”, so he is suffering “the commissions of third agents for Benfica as rights of third parties. ”

The letter also questions the operations of Enzo Pérez and Joao Cancelo: “From the same club (Benfica) and the same annual accounts of 2014, we extract the following image in which we see the reference that remains in them of the transmission by purchase, in that year and to the Valencia CF of the rights of the players Enzo Perez and Joao Cancelo to Valencia Cf SAD, for 25,000,000 euros the first and 15,000 euros the second”.

According to the complaint, “the mockery of the rights of the SAD shareholders for the acquisition for financing at exorbitant and out -of -the -law prices of what the majority partner itself possessed, transfer that in addition to being harmful to the Valencia CF SAD Company is equally harmful to the public interest as when in the case they are evidence Evasion of tax obligations of lender, borrowers, buyers, vendors, intermediaries, third parties, and even players (who would have included the payment of the commission to intermediaries in the total price of the sale that Valencia CF suffers) and could for the high of the figures reported and accredited exceeding the limits of the administrative illicit to enter the criminal illegality.

Finally, he adds: “It is curious that the Ordinary Commission for the Intermediation of the agents is commonly statuted in 10% of the price of the transmission and in the cases background reaches figures greater than 50%. That curiosity must be translated immediately in suspicion of illegality in the commercial and fiscal. ”

Finally, it shows that “in 2014, being president of Valencia CF, Amadeo Salvo and with Peter Lim as the only real candidate for the purchase of society, Valencia CF gives Benfica to Benfica the Brazilian international Jonas and there is also a commission for the agent of the player of 1.3 million euros. Benfica appointed the new Brazilian player in 20 million euros. ”