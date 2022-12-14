The Supreme Court of Peru has ordered that former President Pedro Castillo continue in provisional detention while a hearing is held to analyze the latest request from the Prosecutor’s Office, which has requested that the deposed ruler spend 18 months in preventive detention for “rebellion” and “conspiracy”. ». Magistrate Juan Carlos Checkley indicated that the leftist leader will continue to be detained for another 48 hours, despite the fact that this Wednesday the seven-day term of arrest imposed by another judge after his failed self-coup a week ago has expired.

“Enough already! Follow the outrage, humiliation and mistreatment. Today they coerce my freedom again with 18 months of pretrial detention. I ask the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to intercede for my rights and the rights of my Peruvian brothers who demand justice,” Castillo wrote in a letter signed by him and published on his Twitter account. In the same letter, he also made judges and prosecutors “responsible for what happens in the country” and sent “millions of thanks” to the Peruvians who demonstrate to demand their release and the immediate call for early elections.

The Supreme Court’s decision constitutes a new setback for the former leftist president after Tuesday night Judge César San Martín decided to “declare the appeal filed by the defendant’s defense unfounded,” who requested his release before the deadlines were met. seven days after his arrest. The magistrate argued in the ruling that there is a risk of flight because Castillo tried to get to the Mexican Embassy to request asylum after being dismissed by Congress.

It was the ex-president’s escorts who stopped him in his attempt to escape, which occurred after verifying that the speech he had given to the nation to order the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an “exception” government had been rendered ineffective because neither his ministers nor the Armed Forces supported him.

Emergency in the national road network



The political crisis unleashed last Wednesday has led to a wave of protests throughout the country. Given the increasing virulence of the demonstrations, which have cost the lives of seven protesters and injured at least 130 police officers, the new president, Dina Boluarte, has declared a state of emergency in the National Road Network. This consideration will allow the Army to take to the streets in an effort to protect strategic points, including airports, hydroelectric plants and other key infrastructure, such as highways as a result of the serious incidents that occurred in recent days in the southern towns of Arequipa. , second city of the country, Puno, and Apurímac.

At the same time, Boluarte proposed this Wednesday that the general elections be held at the end of next year, four months before the initial proposal he made in the midst of the serious political and social crisis affecting Peru. «By making readjustments this can be brought forward to December 2023, before that date technically, legally, it would not fit; Consequently, good Peruvians, sisters and brothers, have to maintain ourselves and walk within the legal margin, within the Constitution,” emphasized the president after the meeting she held Tuesday night with the Council of State to address the advance of the appointment with the polls.