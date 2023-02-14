Lima (AFP) – The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office reported Monday that it is investigating whether security forces murdered protesters during the repression of anti-government protests on December 15, after a local media outlet reported that the military had killed several people.

The agency explained that the investigation, in charge of a specialized human rights prosecutor’s office in the department of Ayacucho (560 km southeast of Lima), targets police personnel, the army and those “responsible for the alleged commission of the crimes of qualified manslaughter and injuries,” according to a statement.

“The specialized provincial prosecutor’s office has been fulfilling its investigative functions in accordance with the required legal standards,” said the National Prosecutor’s Office in the document published on its social networks.

According to data from the Ombudsman’s Office, at least eight people, including a minor, died in Ayacucho in clashes with security forces on December 15 while protesting demanding the resignation of current President Dina Boluarte.

The actions of the authorities became more energetic when a group of citizens tried to take over the facilities of the local airport.

The report by ‘IDL Reporters’ shows that soldiers, armed with Galil assault rifles, shot and killed six unarmed protesters, according to the editor-in-chief of the outlet, when they had already been evicted from the airport.

The Prosecutor’s Office, whose inquiries are part of the information presented by IDL Reporters, explained that it has obtained 147 videos, collected medical documents and interviewed those injured in the protest as part of its investigations, in addition to carrying out ballistics and necropsies.

The institution added that during the investigations they also interviewed “relatives of the victims.”

Protests in Peru, which erupted a day after the president took office on December 7, have left more than 50 civilians and a police officer dead.

The demonstrations demanded the resignation of Boluarte – who replaced the ousted president Pedro Castillo -, the closure of Congress and the call for general elections and a Constituent Assembly.

After a peak of mobilizations in mid-January, the street clamor has subsided in the last week, with fewer calls and fewer roads blocked by protesters.