Juan Ramón Collado, known in Mexico as the power attorney for having in his client portfolio, among others, former president Enrique Peña Nieto, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), had in the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office during the years of the government of this ex-president (2012-2018) an ally to bury the legal cases that have been opened for money laundering abroad. This is what the Andorran Police maintains in a confidential report dated February 2020 to which EL PAÍS has had access.

The lawyer is being investigated for money laundering in Andorra, a country that remained shielded until 2017 by bank secrecy. The agents accuse Collado of not being able to justify the origin of the 120 million dollars (107 million euros) that he moved between 2006 and 2015 in 23 accounts in the Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA).

The investigators attribute to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of Mexico – the name that then had what is now known as the Prosecutor’s Office – a maneuver for the Andorran justice to provisionally archive the case against Collado in 2018. And they are based on the fact that the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office handed over to the Andorran court during Peña Nieto’s term “information that was allegedly misleading,” according to the agents of the Criminal Investigation Unit 3.

The Andorran Police add that the current Mexico Prosecutor’s Office headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero is investigating the alleged operation to exonerate Collado from the Prosecutor’s Office. “An investigation was opened by the Mexican authorities due to the detection of irregularities committed by the officials in charge of issuing the report of the Attorney General’s Office, which warns of various anomalies related to the investigation into Juan Ramón Collado Mocelo that motivated the dismissal [de su causa judicial]”Says this secret 19-page police document.

The investigations for money laundering in Andorra against Peña Nieto’s lawyer have registered a stormy path since its inception. The fortune of the lawyer in this Principality of 77,000 inhabitants was frozen along with that of the rest of the BPA clients in March 2015, when the bank was intervened for allegedly laundering funds from businessmen, political leaders and criminal groups. Andorran judge Canòlich Mingorance He later seized the lawyer’s deposits for an alleged crime of money laundering.

The investigations came to a halt in October 2018. The magistrate was then forced to provisionally archive the case after the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office – still under the Government of Peña Nieto – sent Andorra documents that exonerated the lawyer. And they justified that their case had already been tried in that country. The Mexican opinion, signed by the official Anahí Marcela Mendoza, asked the Andorran judge “not to exercise criminal action” [contra Collado]. And it concluded that the lawyer could not be convicted in the European country because the Mexican authorities had not been able to prove the illicit origin of his money. A key requirement for sentencing for money laundering.

After the case was filed in Andorra, the case suffered, once again, a judicial setback. Collado was arrested in July 2019 in Mexico – already with Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the presidency – for money laundering and organized crime (similar crimes for which his case was provisionally filed in Andorra). Among the operations under suspicion were transactions made to the Pyrenean country. A month later, the Andorran court reopened the case and frozen 93 million dollars (76 million euros) of the investigated.

The figure of not exercising criminal action was already used by the Mexican authorities with another influential leader with an account in the BPA, the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, of the PRI. This legal appeal forced the filing of the Andorran case against this president, who in 2012 hid a total of 1.5 million euros in the BPA, as revealed by EL PAÍS.

Bank executives to the rescue of a VIP client

The latest police document incorporated into the case against the influential lawyer also reveals how BPA executives helped Collado hide his fortune in Andorra through an opaque constellation of accounts and tentacled companies in Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama and Hong Kong.

The agents give as an example of this concealment mechanism an internal communication from March 2009 between the then CEO of the bank, Juan Miquel Prats, and the former director Pablo Laplana. The letter proves – according to the police – that the financial institution produced “false or simulated invoices” to justify the transactions of Collado and “certain relevant clients” who were allowed “to use the bridge accounts – instrumental – under the control of the general director of BPA ”.

Another email between Joan Marc Masson, former head of the BPA office in Mexico, and Laplana supposedly confirms –also according to the investigators- the efforts of these executives to shield Collado’s anonymity and hide that he was “the true beneficiary of the funds”.

In a message of June 25, 2013, Masson indicates to Laplana the suitability of sending money from Collado to a Dutch company to “break the link with Mexico and protect more the client.”

According to the Andorran Police, the former directors of the Masson and Laplana banks were aware of the existence of an instrumental corporate network designed to issue false invoices in order to justify the operations of high-risk clients, among which Collado appeared.

Thus, Masson, in one of the emails, shows that he knows that the lawyer’s financial network receives money from companies “that would be vehicles for channeling funds and that would not have a real activity.”

In addition, the Andorran lawyer’s shed received funds from instrumental companies such as Hinton SL, which, according to the investigators, was created and supervised by the former CEO of the bank, Juan Miquel Prats.

The Andorran Police focus on one of the companies managed by Masson, Team Faith International Limited. It is an instrumental merchant designed to channel funds from Mexican clients such as Collado, his brother-in-law, Mario Andrade Manzana, and his sister Lucía Collado Mocelo.

EL PAÍS has tried unsuccessfully to obtain Collado’s version. When he declared as investigated in 2016 before the Andorran judge, the lawyer explained that the money that entered the BPA came from the profits of a chain of pawnshops that his father founded in the nineties. A business that had reported – according to the magistrate – interest income of 84 million dollars (75 million euros) in 14 years.

Investigators have always questioned the origin of the money of this lawyer whose portfolio of influential clients includes Pemex union leader Carlos Romero Deschamps; the former governor of Quintana Roo Mario Villanueva (PRI); or to Raúl Salinas de Gortari, businessman and brother of the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

