The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has obtained an arrest warrant against Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, current governor of Tamaulipas, as reported by federal sources to EL PAÍS. After several weeks of confusion and political fencing in the federal and state congresses, a judge finally granted the investigating agency’s request. The prosecution accuses Cabeza de Vaca of organized crime and money laundering.

Accustomed to being untouchables, it is rare for sitting governors to face such a problem. For decades, the jurisdiction of high officials made it almost impossible for justice to reach them. In the case of Cabeza de Vaca, a cadre of the conservative National Action, the complaints of the Prosecutor’s Office had encountered resistance in the Tamaulipas congress, which refused to remove the jurisdiction from the governor, despite the order of the federal Chamber of Deputies. The case reached the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, the highest court in the country, which ruled in favor of the governor. The ambiguity of the ruling suggested that the violation could occur and the prosecution could finally obtain the arrest warrants.

The judge’s decision thus opens an unknown path, the son of disputes between the government and the opposition. In February, the Prosecutor’s Office reported the complaints against the president, these for organized crime, operations with resources of illicit origin and tax fraud. The investigations would have arisen from two inquiries by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance. In the complaints, the investigators point out that Cabeza de Vaca accumulated a fortune of more than 900 million pesos, an amount higher than the salaries he has received in these years.

This Wednesday, the head of the FIU, Santiago Nieto, echoed the news and published a message on his Twitter account: “I have ordered the freezing of accounts of Francisco G’s network for alleged operations with source resources illicit. 12 natural persons and 25 legal entities. Zero tolerance for corruption and impunity, especially for those who believed they were untouchable. We will continue the investigations to determine if the Francisco G network or the Tamaulipas government illegally financed electoral campaigns. In his case, we will present the corresponding complaints ”.

