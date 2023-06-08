The United States Department of Justice notified former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) that is being investigated for keeping classified documents after leaving the White House, US media reported on Wednesday.

The letter, which was received by his legal team, represents a new advance in the investigation, led by special counsel Jack Smith, into Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents that were found by the FBI at his mansion in Florida.

The Justice Department instructs prosecutors to send a letter to those who are likely to be charged, giving them the opportunity to testify before charges are filed, explained the Politico portal.

Smith’s investigation, which also looks at Trump’s possible responsibility for the assault on the Capitol, has called several figures close to the former president to testify in the last few months.

Among them was his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who gave his testimony before prosecutor Smith on Tuesday.

Trump has already announced his intention to run for president. See also Brazil: the decrees that Lula signed to revoke controversial Bolsonaro measures

(Keep reading: The record amount DeSantis raised for his Republican primary campaign.)

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on November 18 the appointment of Smith as special prosecutor to investigate Trump for the 2021 assault on the Capitol and for the classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago, his Florida mansion. .

In the United States, the attorney general has the authority to appoint a special prosecutor for especially controversial cases and in which it is sought to preserve the independence of the investigation, avoiding any conflict of interest.

As Trump has already announced his intention to run for president of 2024, in which Biden will run for re-election, Garland considered that an independent figure was necessary to investigate the former president.

EFE

More news

DeSantis loses steam in the primary race against Trump

Ron DeSantis is running for the 2024 US presidential election.

Ron DeSantis, the Republican who promises to shake up the US presidential race.