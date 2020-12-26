The prosecutor’s office named the preliminary reasons for the collision on the highway in the Cherepanovsky district of the Novosibirsk region of the PAZ regular bus and the DAF truck, reports RIA News.

According to preliminary data, the bus driver, leaving the secondary road, did not give way to a truck with a tanker. At the time of the accident, there were eleven people on the bus.

Earlier it was reported that the bus that got into an accident near Novosibirsk was in good condition. The accident occurred on Saturday morning at the 108th kilometer of the P-256 highway. PAZ collided with a DAF truck. The 55-year-old bus driver was killed, nine people were injured.