In the Rostov region, a family of four, including two children, died as a result of gas poisoning, reports TASS, referring to the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

As specified, the incident occurred on January 3 in a private house in the city of Salsk. Among the dead were a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

A check on the fact of the incident is carried out by employees of the regional department of the RF IC.

Meanwhile, the press service of Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie Rostov-on-Don said that the incident was not related to a gas leak.

“Everything is fine with gas there, our employees didn’t find anything there,” the source said.

Earlier it was reported that there are four people in the Tomsk region died in a fire at the sawmill.