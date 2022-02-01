Esperanza Aguirre, applauded by Ignacio González and Francisco Granados, in a plenary session of the Madrid Assembly, in 2011. claudio alvarez

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor maintains under suspicion the reform works of the PP headquarters in Madrid undertaken in the middle of the last decade, during Esperanza Aguirre’s stage as leader of the regional formation. Through a letter signed on January 28, to which EL PAÍS has had access, the public ministry asks the judge of the punic case that incorporates into the summary a report from the Treasury where anomalies detected in the invoicing of said works are listed. The initiative is part of the line of investigation on the alleged irregular financing of the popular Madrid, where Aguirre herself and her successor, Ignacio González, remain charged.

The offices of the PP in Madrid are located on the first floor of the building where the party has its headquarters, in Génova 13. Precisely, last October, the National Court considered it proven that the formation paid with black money for the reform of the plants used by the national PP, without entering the offices of the regional leadership. Although, according to former popular treasurer Luis Bárcenas, these facilities were also paid irregularly.

As Bárcenas declared to Judge Manuel García-Castellón in February 2021, Aguirre wanted the national PP to assume the expense of the work of the Madrid popular headquarters; but Álvaro Lapuerta, then head of the central treasury, refused. I can say that it cost more [de lo pagado]”, said Bárcenas, who added that the Madrid PP only disbursed about 200,000 euros for the reform of an entire floor, when it cost the national PP more than one million to clean up each floor of the rest of the building. “Despite the fact that the works were comparable”, stressed Bárcenas.

On January 26, García-Castellón concluded the investigations into the PP in Madrid. However, the law allows the incorporation of evidence commissioned before the summary is closed and, for this reason, Anticorruption requested on the 28th that, among other documents, the Treasury report be added. A study that the Tax Agency prepared in March 2020 with the few papers provided by the management of the regional directorate, which says it did not find the “contracts” signed for the reform.

The Treasury technicians were only able to analyze a dozen invoices provided, but they highlighted aspects that “draw attention.” Like two installments of money drawn in 2005 to Indecor, paid in cash. This company, they add, is “responsible for the highest cost of the work”, which includes a payment of 30,248 euros for the demolition of 35 square meters of walls, the placement of a 25 square meter glass partition and the installation of parquet in 350 square meters. Some data that the experts are suspicious of, since they consider “the surface of the wall and partition to be very scarce”, compared to that of the parquet, unless it is stated in invoices that they have not been provided or that, “in reality, they kept many of the existing factory walls or screens”.

The Treasury also stresses that it has internal reports indicating that another contracted company, Erin South SL, “would be part of a chain of irregular invoicing”, from which the company Archivos Administrator, owned by Indra, “would benefit”. The public ministry maintains that the summary of the punic case reveals that directors of the latter company “would have agreed with leaders of the PP of the Community of Madrid” so that the company supposedly participated in the “diversion of public funds from the coffers of the public entity Agencia de Informática y Comunicaciones (ICM)”, dependent on the regional government. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, since 2007, the ICM “inflated” contracts awarded to Indra and, subsequently, this company faced the payment of debts of the regional Executive or its leaders; and they paid electoral expenses of the PP of Madrid derived from their campaigns and the supposed work provided by different merchants to the popular ones.

