The Prosecutor’s Office barely moves a tab in the final phase of the trial on box b of the PP. The public prosecutor announced this Wednesday that it maintains the request for five years in prison for Luis Bárcenas, a popular ex-treasurer, who presented a brief before the start of the oral hearing to acknowledge the facts that he was accused of. A confession that, therefore, has had no effect.

The public prosecution also does not modify the conclusions against Cristóbal Páez, former manager of the conservative party, for whom he is requesting 18 months in prison. Among other facts, those involved are accused of taking about 1.5 million euros from parallel accounts to pay in black for part of the reform of the headquarters on Genova Street.

In this Wednesday’s session, the 23rd since the trial began last February, the accusations have been able to inform the court of the modifications they make to their own briefs. As detailed by the prosecutor Antonio Romeral, the public prosecutor introduces only a small change: such as the inclusion of the mitigating damage repair to Unifica, the company that reformed the headquarters of the PP and whose two partners, the architects Gonzalo Urquijo and Belén García, they also sit on the bench. The initial penalty petition against both was for 3 years and 10 months. The company has “faced the payment of the civil liability that was claimed for this part,” has argued Anti-Corruption.

The popular accusations have taken their turn to withdraw the crimes charged to Laura Montero, the company’s project director and for whom they were asking for up to 19 years in prison. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye, a lawyer for the Desc Observatory, has also raised the possibility of applying to Bárcenas an extenuating late repentance to Bárcenas: “He has assumed the facts, has clarified those points where there were doubts and has expressed a willingness to cooperate.”

The trial faces the final straight from this Thursday. The parties – the Prosecutor’s Office, State Advocacy, popular accusations and defenses – will present their final arguments to the judges, for which they will each have approximately an hour and a half, as the court informed them. Once this phase is concluded, the defendants will have their turn to have the last word.