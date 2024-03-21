🚨 Exclusive image @COPE

➡️ Luis Rubiales has not been able to be arrested as he has been outside Spain since February 21

🇩🇴 It is located in the Dominican Republic ⬇️

📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/Uw9i72pKVL

— El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 20, 2024