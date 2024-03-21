Yesterday, surprise came when the UCO of the Civil Guard appeared at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation to carry out a series of searches related to an investigation into alleged irregular contracts that had been carried out during the last five years, and which ended with several detainees.
Within the framework of this investigation, the Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant against Luis Rubiales because he is in the Dominican Republic. The Civil Guard went to his home in Granada to be searched, and they did not find him there. The former President is in a country with which Spain has an extradition treaty, which could lead to his arrest being ordered there.
What is Luis Rubiales accused of?
As we have mentioned, the investigation focuses on irregular contracts concluded in the last five years. Thus, Rubiales would be being investigated for the agreement with Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup to be held there. In this way, Rubiales could have incurred several alleged crimes related to business corruption, unfair administration and money laundering.
Is there a response from the former President?
Luis Rubiales has not made an official statement. He is currently in the Dominican Republic, which was an unforeseen event for the Civil Guard. However, the journalist Isabel Rábago told in a program Telecinco that he had had a conversation with the former President and that he seemed surprised, stating that he has been working in the Dominican Republic for months and that, at no time, was his departure to this country aimed at avoiding any police or judicial action.
What should Luis Rubiales do now?
Various labor lawyers specialized in the matter affirm that the best thing for the former President is for him to return to Spain as soon as possible, with the aim of collaborating with the justice system in this investigation. Also, remember that, as mentioned above, Spain has had an extradition treaty with the Dominican Republic since 1981, so detention could be ordered in this country.
