Reports of possible interceptions, through the software of Pegasus In Colombia, they are already in several files of the Prosecutor’s Office. In his presidential address last Wednesday, Gustavo Petro recalled that “various magistrates” have spoken of “interference in their communications,” and linked these complaints to the possible purchase of the spy program by the Police Intelligence Directorate in 2021. EL PAÍS confirmed with the Prosecutor’s Office that at least 13 magistrates of the high courts have filed criminal complaints for possible interceptions since the end of that year. These are the cases that the entity has prioritized to review in detail if it finds traces of use of the powerful software.

The most notorious accusation was made last June, when Jorge Enrique Ibáñez, a judge of the Constitutional Court, spoke publicly about this possibility. A prosecutor’s office assigned to the Supreme Court of Justice then opened a criminal investigation to verify these facts. It summoned several members of the high government, such as the National Director of Intelligence, Carlos Ramón González, or the director of technology of the Presidency of the Republic, René Guarín.

The two officials, very close to the president, have denied that the Government uses any device to tap communications. Since then, one of the hypotheses of the investigative body is the possible use of Pegasusas confirmed this Thursday through a public statement. “The Prosecutor’s Office incorporated the information publicly revealed by the head of State into the investigation of the facts brought to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office by a magistrate of the Constitutional Court.”

However, that is only one of the warnings. Another is that of Ana Caterina Heyck, a magistrate of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the transitional court that was born from the Peace Agreement, who around the same time as Ibáñez, last June, warned that her email had irregularities when storing, sending and receiving information. Although the use of Pegasus was not among the hypotheses of the Prosecutor’s Office, it has prioritized that case in its forensic verifications that identify – or rule out – the presence of malware.

Heyck told this newspaper that, in addition to the problems with her email, her WhatsApp has also presented irregularities in the last month. “Some days the names of the chats I have with other people on that application are changed, from two totally unrelated senders,” she explained. For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office has opened another preliminary investigation. This is not the first time that Heyck has been the victim of illegal interceptions. In 2019, she filed a similar complaint when the Peace Court was discussing the extradition of Seuxis Pausias Hernández, known as “Jesús Santrich,” a former commander of the former FARC guerrilla group. “What has happened to me with my cell phone suggests that I am possibly being intercepted, as I have been noticing for some time,” reads the complaint she filed with the JEP and the Prosecutor’s Office.

However, the information on the role of Dipol is disputed. This newspaper learned that, at the beginning of the year and after the questions following the publication of Haaretzthe Police denied to the Ministry of Defense, through an official document, having purchased Pegasus. A source from the ministry said that they have reviewed internal documents and found no trace of the transaction. If the purchase is in doubt, there is also doubt about who would have used the software and against whom. “I don’t know how many people, I don’t know the exact objectives,” the president admitted in his speech. It is also unknown where the physical electronic device that houses the Israeli intelligence software could be stored.

It is not the first time that Colombia has talked about jabs. During the government of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, several magistrates, journalists, social leaders and activists were victims of them, including the current president Gustavo Petro. In 2013, the same Police Intelligence Directorate faced serious questions for having acquired a device with similar characteristics from the German company. Hacking Teama high-tech spyware that was hacked two years later, stealing 400GB of information from all the countries that had purchased the software. Although it was never known who could have been the victims of these interceptions, after the theft of information, the Government admitted to having made the legal purchase, according to them, with the purpose of fighting organized crime in Colombia.

