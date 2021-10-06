The Prosecutor’s Office of the Supreme Court is preparing to close the three open investigation proceedings regarding Juan Carlos I and the opaque origin of his fortune, which led to his departure from Spain more than a year ago. The decision of the Public Ministry, which could materialize in a few weeks, would be motivated because some of the crimes investigated are prescribed; Others are not prosecutable because, if proven to exist, occurred before his abdication in 2014, when the King Emeritus enjoyed inviolability, and finally, those that can be proven to exist but cannot be prosecuted after that the monarch present fiscal regularizations, which deactivated any possibility of judicial action.

As ‘El Confidencial’ has advanced this Wednesday and legal sources have confirmed, the prosecutor of the high court responsible for this case, Juan Ignacio Campos, is inclined not to file charges against Don Juan Carlos before the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court -for his assessment- and he is already drawing the conclusions of his report with this central thesis.

The news itself is not new. In fact, just a year ago the State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado, confirmed that Campos, who has had three more prosecutors and a team of experts from the Tax Agency to examine the case, was leaning towards the file for the piece central: the possible commissions of the AVE to Mecca, of 80 million euros, 65 of which went to an account of Corinna Larsen. His confession before the commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and the dissemination of that recording was the origin of the case. Investigators are clear that any possible crime was buried by his inviolability as king by having collected this money, supposedly, in 2008 and therefore six years before his abdication.

The Public Ministry has spent two years analyzing the use by Juan Carlos and members of his family of cards linked to third-party bank accounts for their personal expenses. The investigation shows that these accounts would be in the name of a Mexican businessman and a colonel, although the ultimate beneficiary would be the emeritus. What is being investigated is whether a system was created so that these people paid various expenses and then those amounts were reimbursed in some way, even from other accounts abroad. In this case, the defense of the monarch paid more than 600,000 euros to the Treasury to try to make a voluntary regularization and thus avoid the bench. A movement that, according to the intention of the Prosecutor’s Office, has worked.

The third leg of the case revolved around a report from the anti-money laundering authorities on the existence of an account with ten million euros linked to Juan Carlos de Borbón in Jersey. This investigation was announced by Delgado herself. Shortly after, the emeritus king made a second regularization, this one for almost 4.5 million euros, to try to meet all the expenses that the Zagatka Foundation of his cousin Álvaro de Orleans provided him for years.

The investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office supposedly considers that the two regularizations are correct and therefore prevent criminal proceedings.