The resignation of the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, eclipsed any other previous political controversy, but some are resurfacing in recent days, such as the one raised by the privileged access to expensive medical treatment in public health received in 2020 by two Brazilian girls with spinal muscular atrophy, a serious rare disease of genetic origin that prevents muscle development and can cause death in the first years of life. The controversy affects the role that the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, had played in this, as well as senior officials of the Ministry of Health, then in the hands of Marta Temido. The matter was uncovered in a program on the TVI television network, which alluded to an alleged connection by the head of state to accelerate the treatment of the twins with Zolgensma, considered one of the most expensive medications in the world. A single dose is administered, which costs two million euros.

Last week, the Prosecutor’s Office opened a process to investigate what happened, although it is not directed against anyone in particular. The hospital and the health inspection are also examining the processing of the file that culminated in the dispensation of the drug to the babies in June 2020, despite the fact that the neuropediatric team at the Santa María de Lisboa hospital had issued a report against it. If finally the prosecutors consider that Rebelo de Sousa should be specifically investigated, they will have to transfer his request to the Assembly of the Republic, where it must be approved by a minimum of two-thirds of the deputies.

On Monday afternoon, the Portuguese president gave detailed explanations about his intervention, which expanded and qualified some of his previous statements in which he had said that he did not remember having spoken with his son, Nuno Rebelo de Sousa, about the case. On Monday he stated that he had received an email from his son, who lived in São Paulo (Brazil), where he informed her of the request for the treatment of the twins in the Portuguese public health system. “He told me that a group of friends of the twins’ family were trying to get them treated in Portugal and that they had already contacted the Doña Estefanía hospital, which had referred them to the Santa María. They had sent the documentation to the Santa María hospital and had no response. My son asked if he could know the answer,” said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who assures that he sent the email to his Civil House, as in all cases of requests for help that he receives.

This would generate communication between Nuno Rebelo de Sousa and the head of the Civil House and the Social Affairs advisor, who contacted the hospital. In one of the emails, they indicate that the National Health Service primarily covers Portuguese people born in the country and that it was not foreseeable that the Brazilian family would be included. The file was sent from the Presidency of the Republic to António Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, who would later be detained in the Operation Influencer, which triggered the resignation of the prime minister and the calling of early elections on March 10.

The truth is that the girls obtained Portuguese nationality in 14 days and access to treatment at the Santa María hospital. Portugal had been one of the first countries to authorize the administration of Zolgensma and, as he recalled in Expresso The former president of the hospital, Daniel Ferro, received hundreds of letters from families from different countries requesting to be treated with the drug.

Daniela Martins, mother of the sick twins, told TVI that she had asked Nuno Rebelo de Sousa’s wife for help after seeing that she was not able to access treatment in Lisbon, as they had previously requested. What is in question now is whether the processing was resolved favorably and was accelerated after the head of state was informed. After remembering that he receives letters and requests daily, Rebelo de Sousa considered that his son sent him the case because he wanted to “be supportive” and that he treated him the same as the others. “There is no intervention by the president because of the fact of being or not being his son,” he stressed.

