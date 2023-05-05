Friday, May 5, 2023, 20:26



The Cartagena Area Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the possible existence of crimes of intrusion and prevarication in the management of the surveillance service of the marine reserves of fishing interest in Cabo de Palos and Cabo Tiñoso. It is provided by the Autonomous Community through the company Tragsatec, with which the Fishermen’s Association of Cartagena collaborates. This was confirmed by sources from the Public Ministry, which has requested information from the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries about the contract with Tragsatec, attached to the Ministry of Fisheries, and about the mediation of Galpemur, a private non-profit entity.

The criminal proceedings are based on a complaint from the private company Escurçó, which works for the Ministry to control the interior and exterior waters of the Cabo de Palos reserve. The company ensures that the teams used by the Community carry out tasks regulated by the Private Security Law, without having the proper accreditation.

One sworn fishkeeper per shift



Sources from the Ministry, directed by Antonio Luengo, defended the legality of his actions. They indicated that “the protection and surveillance” of the protected space “is shared with the Ministry and aimed at promoting biodiversity”; and that he asked Tragsatec “that, in each shift, a crew member be a sworn fish keeper, knowledgeable about fishing legislation.” They added that the fishermen support, with childcare tasks and information to users.