Start proceedings after a complaint from Podemos for a finger award worth 1.6 million in the first wave of the pandemic
The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated investigation proceedings after a complaint filed by Podemos for the award of an emergency contract by the regional government to the commercial company Offshore Special Services (OSS), amounting to 1.6 million euros, in order to to manage a telephone service to the citizen in the first months
#Prosecutors #Office #investigates #Health #contract #company #linked #Durán
Leave a Reply