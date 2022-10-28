Staff from the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office places “Suspension of activities” signs on the facade of the Hookah bar, inside the Santa Fe Shopping Center, this Wednesday. Adrian Rubalcava (RR. SS.)

A young woman was allegedly drugged and locked in the bathroom of Hookah Santa Fe, a bar located in the Mayor’s Office of Cuajimalpa de Morelos, on October 21. Her mother approached the establishment after being alerted by one of her daughter’s friends. She had pinpointed her location through a cell phone app. Last Tuesday, four days after what happened, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office announced an investigation against the premises due to the commotion that occurred through social networks.

The activist Alessandra Rojo shared a video on her social networks in which the statements of the victim’s mother, whose age is still unknown, are heard. There, she assured that the staff of the establishment told her, at first, that the young woman was not in the place. She later entered the establishment and found her confused daughter on the bathroom floor, a place “that works as a warehouse”, full of black bags that covered the floor and furniture.

The mother assures that she spoke with a doctor at Hospital Ángeles Lomas specialized in toxicology, who told her that the young woman could have been under the influence of scopolamine, a drug better known as burundanga and that, sometimes, is used for criminal purposes such as attempted robbery or rape.

The event mobilized the city authorities. The mayor of Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Adrián Rubalcava, sent twenty police officers last Wednesday to inspect the interior of the premises. Later, he announced that they were suspending the establishment’s activities and imposed “several economic sanctions.” Rubalcava also indicated that the Justice of Mexico City began a follow-up to impose the corresponding criminal measures. Civil Protection placed a notice at the entrance of Hookah that reads: “Suspension of activities for violating the provisions of the law of commercial establishments of Mexico City.”

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor for the Investigation of Sexual Crimes of the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims announced that they will send detectives from the Investigative Police (PDI) to locate the victim and learn more about the happened.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country