The Prosecutor’s Office investigates the Amavir residence in Cartagena and the Los Olivos center for people with disabilities in Cieza after the complaint that Podemos presented on February 8, in which it transferred “serious negligence.” In both cases, the purple formation decided to bring these facts to justice, after workers of these centers went to the spokesperson for Podemos, María Marín, to “provide evidence and testimonies of the negligence detected.”

In the case of the Amavir residence in Cartagena, the Prosecutor’s Office will investigate whether the protocols that They force all infected employees to quarantine and isolate all their close contacts. Regarding the Los Olivos disability center, in Cieza, the irregularities are related to the health care provided by the service contractor in this publicly owned center.

Marín assured that the work of inspection and control of nursing homes and disability centers by the regional government is “totally insufficient.” For the deputy, the model of contracts and concerts that the Popular Party built in the Region in the last 25 years, now with the essential collaboration of Ciudadanos and Vox, “is a trap” through which “these companies accumulate benefits and have received important aid from the López Miras government to offset the effects of the pandemic. However, as the deputy denounces, “more and more evidence is accumulating that its operation is not being adequately controlled.” These shortcomings are exemplified in the lack of inspectors who control the management of these centers, but above all in the lack of a model of residences that “prioritizes the health and well-being of our elderly and vulnerable people.” Such attention would be, as Marín explains, linked to “a substantial improvement in the working conditions of the workers” of the residences, “great professionals who have had to face this pandemic without means and supporting a workload inhuman. ‘

On the other hand, Marín reiterated that from Podemos they are encountering “many obstacles to be able to clarify what happened”, such as the veto of PP, Ciudadanos and Vox in the Regional Assembly last November to the creation of an investigation commission on what happened in residences. Despite all these obstacles, the spokesperson for Podemos assured that the commitment acquired with the relatives of the deceased in residences and with associations such as Marea de Residencias “continues more in force than ever” and announced that from her party they will continue to “push for do justify all the people who have died “and so that these situations” never happen again. ” “We are going to go where the López Miras government cannot or does not want to go,” said Marín.