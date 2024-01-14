Painted on the house of the town of València Nord against the socialists after the approval of the Amnesty law. PSPV VALENCIA 10/11/2023 PSPV VALENCIA (PSPV VALENCIA)

The Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Valencia has opened criminal investigation proceedings into the possible accusation by the PP of the deputies who voted in favor of the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government. In November, the Valencian socialists denounced the PP of the Valencian Community “for inciting hatred” by publishing a video on social networks in which they pointed out the deputies who had voted in favor of the investiture.

“These are the deputies of the PSPV and Compromís who have voted YES to the breakup of Spain and inequality between Spaniards.” With this title, the Valencian PP published a video on social networks in which it shows, with names, surnames and faces, the Valencian socialist deputies and the two from Compromís who voted yes in the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Both the socialists and the parliamentarians integrated into Sumar announced a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office against the popular ones.

In a letter, to which EFE has had access, the Prosecutor's Office communicates that criminal investigation proceedings have been initiated and an investigating prosecutor has been appointed to review them. From the PSPV they have pointed out, in a message in

On January 5, the PSOE presented a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office for what happened on New Year's Eve in front of the party headquarters, on Ferraz Street, where a group of people beat up a Pedro Sánchez doll. The party asked the public ministry to launch an investigation to determine who was behind this protest, which it considers to be the “colophon” of a campaign “with violent overtones” to place the socialists “in the target.”

In its writing of more than 50 pages, the political force directly points to Vox as the “common link” of all the “coordinated actions” in recent months and lists a battery of possible crimes that would fit, according to its criteria, with the beating. of the piñata with the image of the President of the Government: threats, insults, hate crime, public disorder, illegal demonstration or serious insults against the Head of the Executive.