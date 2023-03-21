The nation’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, announced this Tuesday that he is investigating Nicolás Petro, the eldest son of the president of Colombia, for a possible crime of money laundering. In the forum The State of Justice in Colombia, Organized by Prisa Media, Barbosa has explained that the investigation unit searches his assets to determine if they are linked to criminal activities. In the WhatsApp conversations revealed by Nicolás’s ex-wife, the couple talks about buying a luxury house in the city of Barranquilla with money that a businessman had contributed to Petro’s presidential campaign.

The siege on Nicolás Petro tightens. His own father asked the prosecutor’s office to investigate him on March 2 after hearing the testimony of his former partner, Day Vásquez. She accuses Nicolás of receiving money for the electoral campaign that allegedly never entered the accounts of the Pacto Histórico, the left-wing coalition for which Petro was a candidate. One of the donors was a man who served time in the United States for drug trafficking, Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as the marlboro man for his time as a tobacco smuggler.

Barbosa clarified that there is a presumption of innocence and that Nicolás Petro will receive all the procedural guarantees. “What happens is that all the investigations in the Prosecutor’s Office are always focused on people in the criminal field and on property, so that there are no properties tied to criminal activities,” explained the prosecutor. In the same statement that Petro asked that his son be investigated, the result of a first relationship the president had when he was an M-19 guerrilla, he asked the same for his brother, Juan Fernando Petro, whom Barbosa is also investigating for allegedly having asked money to prisoners in exchange for including them on total peace lists, where they could benefit from reduced sentences in exchange for confessions and the promise that they will no longer be part of criminal structures.

The matter of Nicolás Petro has become an internal problem for the president, who has been forced to explain himself. He has said that he did not raise this son because he had to live in hiding, which many people interpreted as a way of taking responsibility away. In reality, Petro was rather explaining that he had not been a present father to Nicolás and he took some blame for it. The president later had two other marriages, from which two other children have been born, plus one more that he adopted from the last of his couples, Verónica Alcocer.

But it has also had to defend itself against attacks from abroad. In a tense exchange that he carried out with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele tried to provoke him with an allusion to Nicolás. “Isn’t his son the one who makes pacts under the table?” Petro did not remain silent: “Dear President Nayib, everything is fine in my house. Here there is the presumption of innocence, a universal principle”.

Nicholas is left alone. His ex-partner has accused him, his father has been the first to ask him to assume the consequences and some of his brothers have slipped that the power went to his head. The boy, who is a deputy in the Atlantic, has already said that he will remain out of the campaign for the regional elections to be held this year. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s investigators continue with the work of determining if he has committed any crime.

