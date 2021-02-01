The chief prosecutor of Las Palmas, Beatriz Sánchez, has ordered this Monday the opening of an investigation for possible hate crimes against several of the participants in WhatsApp forums in which they tried to organize groups to intimidate or attack immigrants. The public ministry investigates, in particular, several messages and forums that circulated two weeks ago, with express calls to move to the south of Gran Canaria in groups to attack the immigrants who are there housed in some tourist establishments temporarily converted into reception centers, as the chief prosecutor of the province has confirmed to Efe.

The island of Gran Canaria experiences an escalation of xenophobia due to the blockade of thousands of people who arrived on the island by boat, the feeling of insecurity caused by some incidents and crimes carried out by immigrants and the misinformation that intoxicates any incident related to foreigners. In the last week, up to four demonstrations against the presence of immigrants have been held in three neighborhoods of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and in the touristy south of the island. The rallies claimed the lack of security that neighbors linked directly to the presence of immigrants in their neighborhoods.

The unrest and threats, however, have already jumped from WhatsApp groups to the streets and have turned into acts of violence against Moroccans. The Cruz Blanca Foundation, dependent on the Franciscan Brothers, has denounced that the camp it manages, a school in the El Lasso neighborhood, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is repeatedly stoned and that its users suffer threats and attacks. At least seven of its residents were attacked between Monday and Friday of last week. “Enough throwing stones into the center. Enough of receiving our new neighbors shouting ‘terrorists’. Enough of threats. Enough of aggressions. In short, enough is enough to blame others for our disagreement with the political decisions that are being taken, “said this NGO in a statement last Wednesday.

Rafael, the fictitious name of a 14-year-old Canarian boy, told EL PAÍS last Saturday that he usually meets a couple of young Moroccans who live at school. That night, while a neighborhood demonstration was taking place in front of the center, he had to escape from four men armed with sticks and truncheons who appeared in a nearby park to attack his two friends. “Four guys came in a jeep and as soon as they got out they started calling them ‘fucking Moors’, ‘fags, get out of here’. They started beating them and my friend and I ran away ”, he says. “They are not bad people. For four Moroccans who mess it up, they all pay for it ”, he laments.

The Prosecutor’s Office had already announced that it was going to remain vigilant against any conduct that incited xenophobic or racist hatred against those who have arrived by boat and that it was in contact with the police and the Civil Guard to find out the preventive measures they were taking in this regard to avoid incidents. In several mobile messaging groups, numerous written and audio messages with threatening content against immigrants circulated two weeks ago, with phrases such as “the Moors are going to die” or calls to organize into armed groups to persecute in the south of Gran Canaria those of Maghreb origin. In one of them, whose author was arrested, a man appears in his car threatening a young Moroccan with a machete in the passenger seat.

The daughter of Sahrawi activist Aminatou Haidar, who was hit by a group of young people who got out of a car, was also the victim of a xenophobic attack when she was walking down the street dressed in traditional clothes from his people, as confirmed by the victim itself to the SER chain.

The Prosecutor’s Office does not yet have formal knowledge of the attacks on the El Lasso camp or the attack on Haidar’s daughter, but its spokesperson has told Efe that it will investigate them if the police transmit information about both events with details that it considers may be possible. be constitutive of a crime.