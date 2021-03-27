The Higher Prosecutor’s Office of the Region has opened information procedures to clarify the data contained in an anonymous complaint, sent in an envelope with documentation about a possible fraud in the granting of subsidies to the Association of Collaborating Members of the Murcia Congress Office, that the popular councilor Jesús Pacheco presided before being mayor in 2015, and with which he was linked until 2017.

The matter, which was already published by LA VERDAD months ago, refers to the direct authorization of around one and a half million euros, aid that was based on a report signed by the mayor of Culture, cataloging it of general interest, therefore that it did not have to go through a public contest. According to known data, the first agreement between the Murcia City Council and this association was signed by Pacheco in February 2015, being president of the same, with the then Councilor for Tourism, Miguel Cascales, for 130,000 euros.

The following year, the City Council raised direct aid to the association to 250,000 euros per year, valid for the following four years. Last year he received the last aid, for 200,000 euros, which was signed by the mayor of Tourism, Pedro García Rex, former partner of the municipal government after the 2019 elections.

The until now Councilor for Culture, Jesús Pacheco, a delegation that he obtained in the current legislature, explained yesterday to LA VERDAD that he chaired the association and held other positions in it in recent years. He did it as manager of the Hotel Arco San Juan, which was one of the associated companies. “I assumed this representation when they made me director of the hotel,” he said, acknowledging that he signed the first municipal grant with Cascales being president of the association.

The popular mayor stressed that he was absent from the government boards in which they approved the aid, being already a councilor, and that neither he nor his company had benefited from these subsidies. In fact, he said, the positions he held at the institution were unpaid. In February 2020, Pacheco stopped working for the hotel due to its closure.